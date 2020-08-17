A drive to Smiley is not a normal Sunday afternoon occurrence, but I had been anticipating the trip for weeks.
I was headed to the Red and White grocery store on U.S. Highway 87 to interview two coaches who had combined for 567 wins.
When I arrived, Buster Gilbreth and Jim Streety were sitting at a table near the rear of the store talking football and drawing up plays.
The next couple of hours proved to be a lesson in football and life I will never forget.
Two of the giants of Texas high school football were as down to earth, patient and kind as they reminisced about their careers and life in their hometown.
I couldn’t help remember the sparkle in Gilbreth’s eyes when he talked about his career in Cuero after his daughter Diane texted me Sunday morning to inform of his death at the age of 90.
Gilbreth’s passing did not come as a surprise. He had been struggling with his health for some time.
I was fortunate to speak with Gilbreth last month and as I always recall, he was as sharp as a tack.
We talked about how he would handle the COVID-19 pandemic and how his No. 1 priority would be to stay in touch with his players and keep them involved.
Gilbreth had no problem drawing on a 34-year coaching career, including 29 years as a head coach at Poteet, Cotulla, San Antonio Kennedy, Cuero, Houston North Shore, Pasadena Dobie and Fort Bend Clements.
Gilbreth had an overall record of 224-92-4 when he retired in 1990, and was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor in 1993.
But his greatest success came during the 11 years he spent at Cuero, going 107-22-4 and leading the Gobblers to nine playoff appearances in a time when only one team advanced to the postseason.
Cuero made four state final appearances under Gilbreth, and won state championships in 1973 and 1974.
The Gobblers put together what was then a state-record 44-game winning streak from 1973 to 1975, during which 27 of those wins were by shutout.
But the success Cuero achieved on the field was only part of the impact Gilbreth had on the community.
There’s no question we are living in turbulent times. The same was true in the 1960s and 1970s as the country struggled with race relations and the conflict in Vietnam.
Gilbreth put aside any hint of bias and had his best players on the field. His actions did not go unnoticed by the Black players on the team.
“That was the No. 1 thing that I will never forget,” said Quincey Whittington, who played running back for Gilbreth. “Here was a guy who didn’t care about the color, race, or creed. He went by your performance. I thank God for that.”
Perhaps Gilbreth’s greatest coaching gift was his ability to get the most out of every player regardless of their natural ability.
“Your star players are always going to be your star players,” said Henry Sheppard, who went on to play for the Cleveland Browns. “What differentiates coaching is being able to get your ‘C’ players to play like ‘B’ players and your ‘B’ players to play like ‘A’ players. That’s tied back into the fundamentals he taught. If you’re fundamentally sound, even if somebody may be a better athlete or playing on a better team, if they’re not fundamentally sound, it gives you an advantage.”
Gilbreth made a point of getting out in the community and his involvement is reflected in the outpouring of support for Diane, and her sisters Debbie and Donna, and their families.
“My heart hurts this morning,” said Arthur Whittington, who went on to win a Super Bowl ring with the Oakland Raiders. “I love that man so much. Glad I got to see him a few weeks ago. We had a great time talking about football.”
Gilbreth loved talking about football, but mostly he enjoyed seeing his former players and hearing about their lives after high school.
“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world,” he told me during one of his many visits to Cuero. “The only bad thing is they change and then you hug them and there they are. Those faces come right back at you.”
A memorial service for Gilbreth is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Cuero.
As a tribute to Gilbreth, the lights at Gobbler Stadium – where his presence is everlasting — will be left on Friday night.
I’m sure the community will figure out a more permanent way to honor him, but Buster Gilbreth Gobbler Stadium has a nice ring to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.