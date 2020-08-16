Former Cuero coach William "Buster" Gilbreth died Sunday at the age of 90.
Gilbreth coached for 34 years, including 29 as a head coach, at Poteet, Cotulla, San Antonio Kennedy, Cuero, Houston North Shore, Pasadena Dobie and Fort Bend Clements.
He retired in 1990 with a 224-92-4 record.
Gilbreth was the head coach at Cuero from 1969 to 1979 and made the playoffs nine times when only one team advanced to postseason play.
He had a 107-22-4 record in his 11 seasons at Cuero that included 51 shutouts.
Gilbreth led the Gobblers to four state final appearances and the 1973 and 1974 state championships.
From 1973 to 1975, Cuero had what was then a state-record 44-game winning streak that included 27 shutouts.
Gilbreth was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association's Hall of Honor in 1993.
Gilbreth's wife, Frances, died in 2016. He is survived by daughters Debbie, Diane and Donna and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Cuero. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live streamed on the church's website.
Cuero Superintendent Micah Dyer said the lights at Gobbler Stadium will be turned on Friday night in Gilbreth's honor.
