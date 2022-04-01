UHV needed its bats to wake up.
The Jaguars’ scored 12 runs in their previous four games entering Friday’s Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with 14th-ranked Texas A&M-Texarkana. Nine of those came in the final game of a twinbill against Huston-Tillotson University a week ago.
UHV scratched out one run in an 8-1 loss to open up Friday’s afternoon games.
Sophomore Madysin Leighton woke up the bats for good with what eventually was a game-winning inside-the-park grand slam during the fourth inning in a 9-8 win to split Friday’s set with the Eagles.
It was the first home run of the left-handed hitter’s career.
“That first one game was a slap in the face,” Leighton said. “We needed a wakeup call to get runs across. I think we definitely translated that.”
Leighton’s first-career slam came at a time when UHV (18-9, 11-4) had just surrendered a 5-1 lead and trailed 8-5.
Prior to the Jaguars’ at-bats, assistant Mac Christensen told the team to maintain discipline at the plate.
The Fort Bend Travis product took that talk to heart and finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. She was one of two Jags to have a multi-RBI performance in the win.
“When we were having disciplined at-bats, good things happened,” said coach Lindsey Ortiz. “I think Mady took that directly and applied it. She gave us the game. That was huge. I haven’t been that excited in a long time.”
UHV needed a boost in more ways than one, as well.
Sophomore ace Cameron Cowan is set to have surgery on a fractured finger and there’s “no timetable,” Ortiz said.
There were also two errors committed and 13 hits allowed by the Jaguars in Game 1 against the Eagles (24-6, 7-2).
UHV simply couldn’t muster anything against former Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Anna Westberry, who entered Friday with the 14th lowest ERA (1.11) in NAIA.
The 5-foot-9 Mineola grad retired nine of the first 10 Jaguars she faced, allowing one hit over the first three innings.
She limited UHV to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position as the Jags managed six hits in Game 1.
The Jags flipped the switch against Game 2 starter Mackenzie Vittitow, who entered Friday with a 1.61 ERA.
The freshman from Pearland was chased after just two innings in which she allowed five runs on four hits and a walk.
“I definitely feel our defense and our energy lagged behind in that first game,” said senior first baseman Zoe Miranda, who finished with three RBIs on Friday. “In the second game, our energy really picked up and it made a difference. I think when we have that good energy on the field, we do really, really well and things tend to go our way.”
RRAC
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8-8, UHV 1-9
TAMUT 100 501 1 — 8 13 0
UHV 000 100 0 — 1 6 2
W: Anna Westberry (11-2); L: Alexi Wade (1-4). Highlights: (TAMUT) Baylee Stautzenberger 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Macie Reeves 3-for-4, 2 R; (UHV) Zoe Miranda 1-for-2, 1 RBI.
---
TAMUT 013 400 0 — 8 14 2
UHV 140 400 x — 9 9 2
W: Cameron Steen (8-3); L: Dorrie Cormier (5-2); Highlights: (TAMUT) Baylee Stautzenberger 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Macie Reeves 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Sierra Mihailov 3-for-4, 1 RBI; (UHV) Madysin Leighton 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, Grand Slam, 2 R; Zoe Miranda 2-for-2, 2RBI, 1 R; Kaylle Lopez 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Records: Texas A&M-Texarkana 24-6, 8-2; UHV 18-9, 11-5.
