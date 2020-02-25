Following their sweep against NCAA Division 3 opponent Schreiner University, the University of Houston-Victoria softball team also swept away the Red River Athletic Conference weekly softball awards.
Sophomore shortstop Brianna Leon has been named the RRAC Player of the Week, while junior pitcher Michelle Kristoff has been selected the RRAC Pitcher of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.
Leon served as the team’s sparkplug in the two-game sweep of Schreiner as she compiled a 0.667 batting average going 4-for-6 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. She also stole two bases and did not strikeout in the contest. Defensively she finished with two putouts and five assists without committing an error. She had a 0.750 on-base percentage for the week and compiled a 0.667 slugging percentage.
Kristoff tossed a complete game four-hit shutout in the opening game of the doubleheader with four strikeouts and one walk. On the season, Kristoff is 3-3 with a 5.31 ERA.
Leon and Kristoff are the second and third members of the Jaguars to earn the weekly RRAC honors.
