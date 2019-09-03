Lexi Morris has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference's Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in the Bulldog Challenge.
Morris led Victoria West to a co-district championship and an area round appearance in the playoffs. She was named all-state in her senior year
Morris, who plays for Texas Lutheran State, played as a libero in the games and had a total of 57 digs.
Morris averaged 4.38 digs per set, and had 16 in the three-set win over Sul Ross State. Morris also served 10 aces in the four matches.
