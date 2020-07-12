Following are the results from the 2020 Lieder Cup:
Winning Team: Red
23.5 points
John Lingle
Allison Hassinger
Bill Byers
Chris Diaz
Heather Dickey
Isabel Pena
Jeb Lacey
John Wenhold
Kerry Culberson
Linda Key
Liz Moloney
Lyndie Putnam
Mike Beckham
Paul Nardini
Sal Chavez
Sal Perez
Tom Key
Troy McIntosh
