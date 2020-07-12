Golf logo 3

Following are the results from the 2020 Lieder Cup: 

Winning Team: Red

23.5 points

John Lingle

Allison Hassinger

Bill Byers

Chris Diaz

Heather Dickey

Isabel Pena

Jeb Lacey

John Wenhold

Kerry Culberson

Linda Key

Liz Moloney

Lyndie Putnam

Mike Beckham

Paul Nardini

Sal Chavez

Sal Perez

Tom Key

Troy McIntosh

