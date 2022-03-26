ABILENE — In his second state meet, Flatonia junior powerlifter Tadan Alvarado is bringing home gold.
Alvarado lifted a personal best of 1,660 pounds to win the super heavyweight class in the Division 4 Texas High School Powerlifters Association meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
He lifted 710 in squat, 385 in bench and 565 in deadlift to win the meet. He won by 45 pounds over Garrison’s Jasper Shaw.
Louise’s Daniel Gaona III won the Division 4 220 weight class with a total of 1,600.
He lifted 645 in squat, 380 bench and 575 in deadlift to beat Sundown’s Andrew Hernandez by 60 pounds.
Yorktown’s Jacob Guerrero finished second in the 114 class with 955 pounds, five more than Miles’ Tevin Mead.
Guerrero had lifts of 365 on squat, 240 on bench and 350 on deadlift.
Tidehaven’s Jerry Johnson finished second in the 308 weight class in the Division 3 meet.
He lifted 1,740 pounds with a 730 squat, 425 bench and 585 deadlift. He finished 15 pounds above Wichita Falls City View’s Mason Hill.
Victoria East and West competed at the Division 1 meet.
Ryan Cain had the best finish for East, finishing sixth in the 242 weight class with 1,655 pounds. Seth Neibrandt finished seventh in the 198 class with 1,590 pounds for West’s best finish.
