Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has accepted the same position at USC, as reported by ESPN and multiple outlets.
Riley will replace Clay Helton, who was fired as the Trojans’ coach in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons.
USC finished the year at 4-7 after a 35-31 loss to BYU on Saturday.
Riley joined the Sooner as their offensive coordinator in 2015 and was promoted to head coach following the retirement of Bob Stoops in 2017.
Oklahoma went 55-10 and 37-7 in the Big 12 in five seasons under Riley, winning four straight Big 12 Conference titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances. Riley coached Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Oklahoma went 10-2 this season and was eliminated from Big 12 title contention after a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Riley had been linked to LSU’s open head coach position, but shot down any speculation following Saturday’s game.
Stoops will serve as Oklahoma’s interim coach for its bowl game, according to multiple reports.
Oklahoma is targeting Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as its next head coach, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season.
