KENEDY — Running back Geovanni Gibson often has a hard time comprehending the reversal in fortune he’s experienced during his Kenedy football career.
The Lions were in the midst of a three-year losing streak when he began his sophomore year, but have since made back-to-back playoff appearances and have started his senior year with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2012.
“It’s a big change, a big change,” Gibson said. “It’s been a big turnaround from 0-28 to 3-0.”
The turnaround began when Shawn Alvarez took over as athletic director and head coach before the 2019 season.
Alvarez was a member of the coaching staff at Cuero when it won the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship and immediately went to work on changing the culture at Kenedy.
“When we got here the formula was getting them to understand and teaching them how to win,” Alvarez said. “We were able to put that in play in 2019. We challenged our seniors by telling them, ‘What are we going to do now to make this thing grow?’ We’ve had some come out that haven’t played that have really helped us. We had some that really grew up during the summer that helped us develop that locker-room culture. There were a lot of struggles that were here. We kind of identified that and they’ve taken it upon themselves to fix that.”
The biggest change was the way the Lions approach their responsibilities and work with their teammates.
“It’s just the attitude we bring,” said senior swingman Ty Villanueva. “The attitude and the mind set mostly. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do and doing what the coaches tell us to do and that’s why we’ve been winning. I know these guys. I grew up with these guys and we want to win.”
Alvarez continues to stress the importance of making good decisions on and off the field.
“We let them know that these moments don’t happen all the time,” he said. “We try to create that memorable season. We live week to week and really day to day, and I told our coaches that everything matters, every day. What we’re doing in the classroom, what we’re doing in passing period, what we’re doing placing our order at Dairy Queen. All that stuff matters and obviously, out here on the field.”
Kenedy has started the season with wins over Karnes City, Progreso and Woodsboro, and can go 4-0 for the first time since 1994 with a road win Friday over an undefeated Taft team.
“That would be amazing,” Gibson said. “It’s my senior year. I want to go out with a bang. All of us seniors want the best for our team.”
Alvarez has enjoyed the process and he’s determined to make sure the success continues.
“Honestly, it’s been the most exciting thing,” he said. “Taking it from the ground up has been really, really cool. Is it a grind — absolutely, I don’t know what place isn’t a grind in terms of wanting to have success. When you look at what we’re doing, we’re trying to build it from every area. Everything we do is part of that.”
