The UIL will release its reclassification and realignment information for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons today at 9 a.m. at the Region 3 Education Service Center.
Come back for updates on where the area schools landed across all sports.
Below are the UIL conference and football division cutoff numbers and the enrollment snapshots that the area schools provided to the UIL.
Class 6A: 2,225+
Class 5A, Division I: 1,925-2,224
- Victoria East, 2,015
Class 5A, Division II: 1,300-1,924
- Victoria West, 1843 (opted up to Division I)
Class 4A, Division I: 800-1,299
- El Campo, 1,112
- Calhoun, 1,049
- Bay City, 977
- Beeville, 972
Class 4A, Division II: 545-879
- Gonzales, 832
- Cuero, 630
- Wharton, 613
Class 3A, Division I: 360-544
- Yoakum, 472
- Hallettsville, 392
- Goliad, 381.5
- Palacios, 379
- Edna, 372.5
- Industrial, 367
Class 3A, Division II: 250-359
- Van Vleck, 335
- Karnes City, 332
- Nixon-Smiley, 284
- Tidehaven, 284
Class 2A, Division I: 164.5-249
- Schulenburg, 240
- Kenedy, 226
- Bloomington, 220
- Refugio, 215.5
- Ganado, 213
- Flatonia, 204
- Shiner, 204
- Weimar, 184
Class 2A, Division II: 105-164.4
- Yorktown, 153
- Louise, 140
- Woodsboro, 125
- Falls City, 121
Class 1A, Division I: 59.5-104.9
- Runge, 70 (opted up to 2A, Division II)
Class 1A, Division II: 59.4 and below
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.