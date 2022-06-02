AUSTIN — Hallettsville squares off with Coahoma for the Class 3A state championship game at 1 p.m.
The Lady Brahmas (34-3) beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in eight innings on Wednesday to advance to the championship game.
Coahoma (33-4-1) won 14-10 over Franklin in nine innings in Wednesday's second semifinal for the Bulldogettes.
This is the fourth state championship game appearance for Hallettsville.
Follow live updates below:
Final: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 5
Karleigh Burt strikes out. Hannah Wells flies out. Avery Rodriguez grounds out. Hallettsville is the Class 3A state champion for the first time in school history.
End 6: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 5
Hanna Zachary strikes out looking. Emily Migl strikes out looking. Kaylie Olivarez singles with 2 outs. Carson Jansky draws a walk. Katelyn Pustejovsky strikes out to end the inning.
Mid 6: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 5
Mid 6: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 5Macie Jansky cuts down Rodgers to end the threat. pic.twitter.com/fnSxtWgfhX— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
Brynn Rodgers leads off by reaching on an error. Ella Amsden makes a long run to rob Christian Everrett of extra bases. Shae Lang doubles to deep left field to put two in scoring position. Olivarez strikes out Kaedyn Lee. Two score on an error by Carson Jansky. Madison Rodgers singles to put runners on the corners. Macie Jansky throws out Rodgers trying to steal second and the inning is over.
End 5: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 3
End 5: Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 3Here’s Lange’s RBI. Hallettsville 6 outs from a state championship. pic.twitter.com/95mvzTw1Sy— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
Katelyn Pustejovsky draws a leadoff walk and steals second. Macie Jansky advances Pustejovsky to third base with a ground out for the first out of the inning. Ky Lange drives in Pustejovsky on an error by the third baseman; Lange advances to second. Woytek strikes out to end the inning.
Mid 5: Hallettsville 5, Coahoma 3
Madison Rodgers flies out. Karleigh Burt singles. Hannah Wells strikes out looking. Avery Rodriguez lines out to end the inning.
End 4: Hallettsville 5, Coahoma 3
End 4: Hallettsville 5, Coahoma 3Hanna Zachary’s RBI ground out extends Lady Brahmas’ lead. @advosports pic.twitter.com/8Oesdt3G3R— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
Ella Amsden singles to lead off the inning. Woytek also singles. The runners advance on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch scores Amsden and gives Hallettsville the lead. Woytek scores on a ground out by Hanna Zachary. Migl strikes out. Olivarez singles. Three hits for Hallettsville in the inning.
Mid 4: Hallettsville 3, Coahoma 3
Christian Everrett and Shae Lang line out for the first two outs. Kaedyn Lee singles with 2 outs. Kirby strikes out looking to end the inning.
End 3: Coahoma 3, Hallettsville 3
END 3: Hallettsville 3, Coahoma 3Here’s the tying sequence. Lady Brahmas strand 2. pic.twitter.com/27kbqtbfbz— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
Hanna Zachary reaches on an error to lead off the inning and steals second. Migl flies out for the first out. Olivarez walks to put two on. Wild pitch puts two in scoring position. Carson Jansky scores 2 on an error to tie the game. Katelyn Pustejovsky walks. Macie Jansky and Ky Lange strike out to end the inning.
Mid 3: Coahoma 3, Hallettsville 1
Nevaeh Kirby reaches on a walk to lead off the inning. Madison Rodgers singles to put 2 on with no outs. Karleigh Burt walks the bases loaded. Hannah Wells' sac fly scores a run. Avery Rodriguez singles and drives in a run before being thrown out at 2nd for the second out.
End 2: Hallettsville 1, Coahoma 1
Macie Jansky grounds out to shortstop to open the inning. Ky Lange gets a single and steals second. Ella Amsden strikes out for the second out. Woytek grounds out to end the inning.
Mid 2: Hallettsville 1, Coahoma 1
Christian Everett grounds out to Olivarez for the first out. Shae Lang flies out to center field. Kaedyn Lee grounds out to end the inning.
End 1: Coahoma 1, Hallettsville 1
END 1: Hallettsville 1, Coahoma 1Here’s the tying run off Carson Jansky’s bat. @advosports pic.twitter.com/o17qz7V906— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
Courtney Woytek strikes out for the first out of the inning. Hanna Zachary hits a single for her 18th hit of the postseason. Emily Migl strikes out looking. Kaylie Olivarez reaches on a walk and Sierra Johnson will run for her. Zachary scores on Carson Jansky's single up the middle. Katelyn Pustejovsky strikes out to end the inning.
Mid 1: Coahoma 1, Hallettsville 0
Madison Rodgers reaches base after being hit by a pitch on the first pitch of the game. Rodgers stole second base. Karleigh Burt bunts Rodgers to third before she scores on Hannah Wells' single. Avery Rodriguez pops up to second base for the second out. Olivarez strikes out Brynn Rodgers to end the inning.
Pregame:
Starting lineups announced.
Starting lineups. Hannah Wells goes for Coahoma after 151 pitches yesterday. Kaylie Olivarez will start in the circle for the Lady Brahmas. @advosports pic.twitter.com/oRILHoVhFj— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
