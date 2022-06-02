AUSTIN — Hallettsville squares off with Coahoma for the Class 3A state championship game at 1 p.m.
The Lady Brahmas (34-3) beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in eight innings on Wednesday to advance to the championship game.
Coahoma (33-4-1) won 14-10 over Franklin in nine innings in Wednesday's second semifinal for the Bulldogettes.
This is the fourth state championship game appearance for Hallettsville.
Follow live updates below:
Pregame:
Starting lineups announced.
Starting lineups. Hannah Wells goes for Coahoma after 151 pitches yesterday. Kaylie Olivarez will start in the circle for the Lady Brahmas. @advosports pic.twitter.com/oRILHoVhFj— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.