AUSTIN — Hallettsville is making its fourth state tournament appearance.
The Lady Brahmas are facing Mount Vernon at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A state semifinals at the University of Texas' Red & Charline McCombs Field.
CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS: Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1)Hallettsville making its fourth state tournament appearance. The Lady Brahmas have reached the final in their previous 3 appearances. @advosports @TXPrepSoftball @TexHSSoftball pic.twitter.com/TerMtHuhiU— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 1, 2022
You can follow along with live updates below:
Bot. 4: Mount Vernon 2, Hallettsville 1
Migl and Olivarez fly out in consecutive ABs to open the inning.
Mid 4: Mount Vernon 2, Hallettsville 1
Kamryn Bolin grounds out before Dailey Ross's single. Lauren Newsome is called out after her bunt attempt hits her running to first. Wardrup draws a 2-out walk to put runners on first and second base. Woytek makes a long run in center field to rob Pacey Ford of extra bases and at least one run.
End 3: Mount Vernon 2, Hallettsville 1
Lady Brahmas go down in order for a second consecutive inning.
Mid 3: Mount Vernon 2, Hallettsville 1
Madalyn Wardrup grounds out before Pacey Ford is hit by a pitch in the 9-hole. Norwood lays down a sac bunt to move her to second. Hallettsville commits two errors and Mount Vernon ties it. Summer Rogers RBI single gives Mount Vernon the 2-1 lead.
End 2: Hallettsville 1, Mount Vernon 0
Hallettsville goes down in order with a fly out, ground out and a strikeout by Katelyn Pustejovsky, Macie Jansky and Ky Lange.
Mid 2: Hallettsville 1, Mount Vernon 0
Migl strikes out Karsyn Parks for the first out of the game. Kamryn Bolin singles and is bunted over by Dailey Ross' sacrifice. Migl spears a line drive by Lauren Newsome to end the inning.
End 1: Hallettsville 1, Mount Vernon 0
Courtney Woytek strikes out for the first out. Hanna Zachary continues her red-hot postseason with a soft single, her 16th hit this postseason, before stealing second. Migl lines out to center field.
END 1: Hallettsville 1, Mount Vernon 0Kaylie Olivarez delivers the first run of the game on this RBI single. @advosports pic.twitter.com/7fyu5slmik— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 1, 2022
Kaylie Olivarez drives in Zachary with an RBI single through the left side. Carson Jansky grounds out to end the inning after Hallettsville gets the lead.
Mid 1: Hallettsville 0, Mount Vernon 0
Natalie Norwood grounds out to Emily Migl for the first out of the game. Cameron Pope lines out to Emma Davenport with a 3-0 count. Summer Rogers grounds out to third and Migl gets a 1-2-3 inning.
Pregame:
Lineups for today. Migl gets the start for Hallettsville and Mount Vernon’s 21-game winner Alexa Taylor will go for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/VbUSqSNsmt— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) June 1, 2022
Emily Migl will start in the circle for Hallettsville against Mount Vernon's Alexa Taylor.
