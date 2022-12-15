ARLINGTON — Refugio and Hawley are squaring off for the Class 2A, Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium.

The Bobcats (14-1) reached their first title game since 2019 thanks to a 20-yard field with just nine seconds left in a 24-21 win over top-ranked Timpson in the semifinals.

Hawley (15-0) is making its second consecutive trip to Arlington after a 34-20 win over Crawford last week. The Bearcats lost 47-12 to Shiner last year in the championship game.

Follow live updates below:

First Quarter: 

8:55 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown is sacked and fumbles the ball on the Bobcats' first drive of the game. Hawley takes over at Refugio's 20-yard line. 

Pregame: 

Refugio walks onto the AT&T Stadium field for its matchup against Hawley. 

