ARLINGTON — Refugio and Hawley are squaring off for the Class 2A, Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium.
The Bobcats (14-1) reached their first title game since 2019 thanks to a 20-yard field with just nine seconds left in a 24-21 win over top-ranked Timpson in the semifinals.
Hawley (15-0) is making its second consecutive trip to Arlington after a 34-20 win over Crawford last week. The Bearcats lost 47-12 to Shiner last year in the championship game.
Follow live updates below:
First Quarter:
8:55 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown is sacked and fumbles the ball on the Bobcats' first drive of the game. Hawley takes over at Refugio's 20-yard line.
Pregame:
Refugio walks onto the AT&T Stadium field for its matchup against Hawley.
Here come the Bobcats. @advosports @JeremiahSosa_ @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/c9fghDhqRH— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) December 15, 2022