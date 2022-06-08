AUSTIN — Shiner is back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, and seventh time overall.

The Comanches (33-0) were scheduled to face Garrison (31-7-1) at 7 p.m. in the second of two Class 2A semifinals.

Valley Mills beat New Home in the first semifinal, 4-3, forcing the start of Shiner's game back roughly 40 minutes.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the state championship.

Shiner swept Mumford in the best-of-three regional finals series to get to Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

You can follow live updates below:

FINAL: Shiner 3, Garrison 0

The final out of Shiner’s 3-0 semifinal win over Garrison. pic.twitter.com/L7MeNzaT4b — Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 9, 2022

Davidson draws a leadoff walk. King strikes out. Todd strikes out. Kruse's ground out ends the game. Shiner advances to Thursday's championship game, the Comanches' fifth state championship game appearance.

End 6: Shiner 3, Garrison 0

Nerada reaches on a throwing error. Filip grounds out, but moves the runner to second. Schuette delivers an RBI single to score the runner and extend Shiner's lead. Moeller strikes out. Shows walks to put two on with two outs. Peterson lines out to end the inning.

Mid 6: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Compton grounds out. Alex Slowikowski singles to right field for Garrison's second hit. Driver struck out. Andrew Slowikowski flies out to right field.

End 5: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Wenske strikes out. Hailey strikes out. Patek grounds out.

Mid 5: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Todd and Kruse strike out to open the inning. Holmes strikes out and Peterson now has 10 strikeouts.

End 4: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Moeller grounds out. Shows lines out. Peterson grounds out.

Mid 4: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Andrew Slowikowski pops out for the first out of the inning. Davidson struck out. King grounded out.

End 3: Shiner 2, Garrison 0

Cale Shows singles to lead off the inning and advances to second on a balk. Peterson singles to put runners on the corners, nobody out. Peterson steals second. Wenske struck out looking. Keenan Hailey drives in two with a double to center. Patek singles through the left side of the infield. Runners advance to second and third on a passed ball. Nerada draws a one-out walk to load the bases for Shiner. Filip struck out looking. Schuette struck out.

Mid 3: Garrison 0, Shiner 0

Gatlan Holmes strikes out. Compton grounds out. Alex Slowikowski reaches on Wenske's error and stands on second. Driver strikes out. It's Peterson's 6th strikeout.

End 2: Garrison 0, Shiner 0

AJ Patek grounded out to the pitcher. Bryce Nerada flies out. Bryce Filip doubles to left field for Shiner's first hit and advances to third on a balk. Carson Schuette was hit by a pitch. Jace Moeller flies out to center field.

Mid 2: Garrison 0, Shiner 0

Brayden Davidson drew a leadoff walk. Britt King's sac bunt moves Davidson to second. Regan Todd strikes out. Tryton Kruse struck out.

End 1: Garrison 0, Shiner 0

Ryan Peterson grounds out. Drew Wenske flied out to center field. Keenan Hailey grounds out and the Comanches go down in order.

Mid 1: Garrison 0, Shiner 0

Eli Compton hits a leadoff single for Garrison. Alex Slowikowski drops down a sacrifice bunt to move Compton to second. Chalon Driver strikes out looking on a 3-2 pitch. Andrew Slowkowski strikes out to end the inning.

Pregame

Shiner on the field at Dell Diamond. pic.twitter.com/y6htHQASfu — Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 9, 2022