Shiner vs. Mumford regional final baseball, Game 1

Shiner coaches Daniel Boedeker and John Peterson look onto the field prior to Wednesday night’s game against Mumford in La Grange.

 By Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate

AUSTIN — Shiner is back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, and seventh time overall.

The Comanches (33-0) were scheduled to face Garrison (31-7-1) at 7 p.m. in the second of two Class 2A semifinals.

Valley Mills beat New Home in the first semifinal, 4-3, forcing the start of Shiner's game back roughly 40 minutes.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the state championship.

Shiner swept Mumford in the best-of-three regional finals series to get to Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

You can follow live updates below:

