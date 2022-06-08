AUSTIN — Shiner is back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, and seventh time overall.

The Comanches (33-0) were scheduled to face Garrison (31-7-1) at 7 p.m. in the second of two Class 2A semifinals.

Valley Mills beat New Home in the first semifinal, 4-3, forcing the start of Shiner's game back roughly 40 minutes.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the state championship.

Shiner swept Mumford in the best-of-three regional finals series to get to Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

