AUSTIN — Shiner was unable to win its fifth state baseball championship on Thursday.
The Comanches (34-1) fell to Valley Mills (30-2-2) Thursday in the Class 2A championship game.
Shiner rode the 13-strikeout performance by senior pitcher Ryan Peterson for a 3-0 win over Garrison on Wednesday night.
Valley Mills edged out New Home, 4-3, to get to the state championship game.
FINAL: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 2
Cooper Ewing back in to pitch for Valley Mills. Kaden Boothe comes in with a pinch-hit single, Moeller will run for him. Moeller advances to second on a wild pitch. Shows grounds out and Moeller scores on an error. Peterson flies out. Wenske works a 2-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Hailey strikes out.
Mid 7: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
McLane flies out to left. Richardson hits a pop up to the third baseman for the second out. McDonald grounds out.
End 6: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Patek walks. Nerada strikes out. Filip reaches on a fielder's choice and Patek is out at second. Filip gets to second base after a wild pitch by Kuligowski. Schuette hits a pop up and strands the runner. Shiner is now hitless in 9 at-bats with runners on.
Mid 6: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Bryce Filip now pitching for Shiner. Taylor leads off with a popup to the shortstop. McNair able to reach base on the third error committed by Shiner. Johnson draws a walk to put two on. Kuligowski flies out to center. Perez strikes out.
End 5: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Schuette singles to left field to lead off the inning. Jace Moeller called out for batter's interference. Shows hit by pitch. Peterson flies out to left field. Wenske draws a 2-out walk to load the bases. Hailey strikes out to leave the bases loaded. Shiner now 0-for-6 with runners on.
Mid 5: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Perez flies out to center. McLane grounds out to the shortstop. Richardson hits a 2-out single for Valley Mills' eighth hit. Ewing singles to right field. Wenske gets a ground out to end the inning.
End 4: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Patek flies out to center field. Nerada strikes out swinging. Filip strikes out, as well.
Mid 4: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1
Ewing hits a leadoff single. His courtesy runner is caught stealing second. Montgomery strikes out; Wenske now has 6 strikeouts. Taylor singles to center field with 2 outs. McNair reaches on an error to put runners on the corners. Shiner has committed a pair of errors today. Johnson picks up an RBI on a single to extend Valley Mills' lead. Kuligowski struck out looking.
End 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1
Cale Shows flies out to open the inning. Peterson strikes out. Wenske hits a 2-out single for Shiner's second hit. Hailey strikes out and shiner strands a runner.
Mid 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1
Preston Montgomery strikes out for the first out. Elandis Taylor singles. McNair hit by a pitch. Johnson drives in Taylor to tie the game. Kuligowski's 2-run triple puts Valley Mills up. Perez hit by a pitch. McLane strikes out swinging. Perez steals second. Richardson grounds out.
End 2: Shiner 1, Valley Mills 0
Bryce Nerada hits a pop up to second base. Bryce Filip draws a 1-out walk and reaches second on a failed pickoff attempt and third on a wild pitch. Carson Schuette grounds out to drive Filip in and open the scoring. Jace Moeller grounds out.
Mid 2: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0
Thomas Perez strikes out looking. Kennett McLane doubles. Braydon Richardson and Cooper Ewing ground out to strand the runner.
End 1: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0
Ryan Peterson leads off with a single, but is caught stealing. Wenske flies out to center field. Keenan Hailey walks. AJ Patek strikes out looking.
Mid 1: Valley Mills 0, Shiner 0
Drew Wenske strikes out Eli McNair to start the game. Cason Johnson strikes out. Kaleb Kuligowski.
Pregame
Shiner at Dell Diamond for state final. pic.twitter.com/h1TNWqY3YG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 9, 2022
