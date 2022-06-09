AUSTIN — Shiner was unable to win its fifth state baseball championship on Thursday.

The Comanches (34-1) fell to Valley Mills (30-2-2) Thursday in the Class 2A championship game.

Shiner rode the 13-strikeout performance by senior pitcher Ryan Peterson for a 3-0 win over Garrison on Wednesday night.

Valley Mills edged out New Home, 4-3, to get to the state championship game.

FINAL: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 2

Cooper Ewing back in to pitch for Valley Mills. Kaden Boothe comes in with a pinch-hit single, Moeller will run for him. Moeller advances to second on a wild pitch. Shows grounds out and Moeller scores on an error. Peterson flies out. Wenske works a 2-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Hailey strikes out.

Mid 7: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

McLane flies out to left. Richardson hits a pop up to the third baseman for the second out. McDonald grounds out.

End 6: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Patek walks. Nerada strikes out. Filip reaches on a fielder's choice and Patek is out at second. Filip gets to second base after a wild pitch by Kuligowski. Schuette hits a pop up and strands the runner. Shiner is now hitless in 9 at-bats with runners on.

Mid 6: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Bryce Filip now pitching for Shiner. Taylor leads off with a popup to the shortstop. McNair able to reach base on the third error committed by Shiner. Johnson draws a walk to put two on. Kuligowski flies out to center. Perez strikes out.

End 5: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Schuette singles to left field to lead off the inning. Jace Moeller called out for batter's interference. Shows hit by pitch. Peterson flies out to left field. Wenske draws a 2-out walk to load the bases. Hailey strikes out to leave the bases loaded. Shiner now 0-for-6 with runners on.

Mid 5: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Perez flies out to center. McLane grounds out to the shortstop. Richardson hits a 2-out single for Valley Mills' eighth hit. Ewing singles to right field. Wenske gets a ground out to end the inning.

End 4: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Patek flies out to center field. Nerada strikes out swinging. Filip strikes out, as well.

Mid 4: Valley Mills 4, Shiner 1

Ewing hits a leadoff single. His courtesy runner is caught stealing second. Montgomery strikes out; Wenske now has 6 strikeouts. Taylor singles to center field with 2 outs. McNair reaches on an error to put runners on the corners. Shiner has committed a pair of errors today. Johnson picks up an RBI on a single to extend Valley Mills' lead. Kuligowski struck out looking.

End 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1

Cale Shows flies out to open the inning. Peterson strikes out. Wenske hits a 2-out single for Shiner's second hit. Hailey strikes out and shiner strands a runner.

Mid 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1

Preston Montgomery strikes out for the first out. Elandis Taylor singles. McNair hit by a pitch. Johnson drives in Taylor to tie the game. Kuligowski's 2-run triple puts Valley Mills up. Perez hit by a pitch. McLane strikes out swinging. Perez steals second. Richardson grounds out.

End 2: Shiner 1, Valley Mills 0

Bryce Nerada hits a pop up to second base. Bryce Filip draws a 1-out walk and reaches second on a failed pickoff attempt and third on a wild pitch. Carson Schuette grounds out to drive Filip in and open the scoring. Jace Moeller grounds out.

Mid 2: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0

Thomas Perez strikes out looking. Kennett McLane doubles. Braydon Richardson and Cooper Ewing ground out to strand the runner.

End 1: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0

Ryan Peterson leads off with a single, but is caught stealing. Wenske flies out to center field. Keenan Hailey walks. AJ Patek strikes out looking.

Mid 1: Valley Mills 0, Shiner 0

Drew Wenske strikes out Eli McNair to start the game. Cason Johnson strikes out. Kaleb Kuligowski.

Pregame

Shiner at Dell Diamond for state final. pic.twitter.com/h1TNWqY3YG — Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 9, 2022