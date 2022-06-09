AUSTIN — Shiner is one win away from its fifth state baseball championship.
The Comanches (34-0) face Valley Mills (29-2-2) Thursday in the Class 2A championship game with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.
Shiner rode the 13-strikeout performance by senior pitcher Ryan Peterson for a 3-0 win over Garrison on Wednesday night.
Valley Mills edged out New Home, 4-3, to get to the state championship game.
Follow live updates below:
Bot. 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1
Cale Shows flies out to open the inning. Peterson strikes out. Wenske hits a 2-out single for Shiner's second hit.
Mid 3: Valley Mills 3, Shiner 1
Preston Montgomery strikes out for the first out. Elandis Taylor singles. McNair hit by a pitch. Johnson drives in Taylor to tie the game. Kuligowski's 2-run triple puts Valley Mills up. Perez hit by a pitch. McLane strikes out swinging. Perez steals second. Richardson grounds out.
End 2: Shiner 1, Valley Mills 0
Bryce Nerada hits a pop up to second base. Bryce Filip draws a 1-out walk and reaches second on a failed pickoff attempt and third on a wild pitch. Carson Schuette grounds out to drive Filip in and open the scoring. Jace Moeller grounds out.
Mid 2: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0
Thomas Perez strikes out looking. Kennett McLane doubles. Braydon Richardson and Cooper Ewing ground out to strand the runner.
End 1: Shiner 0, Valley Mills 0
Ryan Peterson leads off with a single, but is caught stealing. Wenske flies out to center field. Keenan Hailey walks. AJ Patek strikes out looking.
Mid 1: Valley Mills 0, Shiner 0
Drew Wenske strikes out Eli McNair to start the game. Cason Johnson strikes out. Kaleb Kuligowski.
Pregame
Shiner at Dell Diamond for state final. pic.twitter.com/h1TNWqY3YG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 9, 2022
