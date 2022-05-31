AUSTIN — Weimar is on the verge of playing for the Class 2A state championship.
The Ladycats face Crawford at the University of Texas' Red & Charline McCombs Field at 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS: Weimar (31-6) vs. Crawford (27-2)Ladycats looking to avenge a semifinal loss last year. @advosports @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/JyQO0jzJ1D— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
You can follow live updates below:
FINAL: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Reagan Wick flies out to deep center. Kaelyn Williams grounds out. Chloe Grifaldo reaches on an error. Malarie Mican draws a walk. Taylor Smith grounds out to second base to end the game.
Weimar finishes the season 31-7 after suffering a second straight 1-0 loss in the semifinals.
Bot. 6: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Kenzie Jones gets a leadoff walk and Sidney Hamilton will come in as a courtesy runner for the pitcher. Taylor Gohlke pops up to Wick in the circle on a bunt. Weimar gets Hamilton out on a fielder's choice and Haley Holmes reaches first with 2 outs. Maddie Green grounds out to end the inning.
Mid 6: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Malarie Mican draws a leadoff walk; she's the first leadoff batter to reach for Weimar. Harper Price draws a walk, as well. Skyler Heger reaches on an error. to load the bases with no outs. Taylor Smith strikes out for the first out. Hannah Fisbeck and Paige Pavlu each fly out, leaving the bases loaded.
Mid 6: Crawford 1, Weimar 0Paige Pavlu flies out and the bases are left loaded. @advosports pic.twitter.com/4Djh7Brt65— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
End 5: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
London Minnix gets a two-out single and steals second base. Savana Pogue draws a walk to put two on with two outs. Kylie Ray flies out to end the inning.
Mid 5: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Weimar goes down in order with a pair of fly outs and a groundout.
End 4: Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Kylie Ray leads off with a double and is moved over to third on a sac bunt. Haley Holmes drives her in for the first run of the game on an RBI single. Wick strikes out her sixth batter to end the inning.
Mid 4: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Ladycats get doubled up at first base after getting a runner on with 1 out, killing any attempt at a rally.
End 3: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Addi Goldenberg leads off with a single to right for Crawford and advances to second with 2 outs on a sac bunt by London Minnix. Wick strikes out Savana Pogue for her fifth strikeout to end the inning.
End 3: Weimar 0, Crawford 0Wick picks up her 5th K to work around a baserunner in scoring position. @advosports pic.twitter.com/taAKu08KmU— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
Mid 3: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Ladycats go down in order with two fly outs and a strike out.
End 2: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Reagan Wick retires the Lady Pirates in order. She has thrown 32 pitches, 26 of which have been strikes.
Mid 2: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Ladycats get a single and a walk from Wick and Kaelyn Williams to put 2 on with 2 outs, but Chloe Grifaldo grounds out to end the threat.
End 1: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Reagan Wick strikes out the side to strand Minnix.
End 1: Weimar 0, Crawford 0Wick (@reagan_w12) responds to the leadoff hit by striking out the side. @advosports pic.twitter.com/Pw9FsognVv— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
Destynee Kremling exits the game with an apparent injury after a double by London Minnix.
Mid 1: Weimar 0, Crawford 0
Skylar Heger gets a 2-out single, but is left stranded on first after a groundout by Taylor Price.
Starting lineups for Weimar and Crawford. Colorado State commit Reagan Wick (@reagan_w12) gets the start in the circle for the Ladycats. @advosports @TXPrepSoftball @TexHSSoftball pic.twitter.com/kTU2RGMbvh— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
Starting lineups announced
Starting lineups for Weimar and Crawford. Colorado State commit Reagan Wick (@reagan_w12) gets the start in the circle for the Ladycats. @advosports @TXPrepSoftball @TexHSSoftball pic.twitter.com/kTU2RGMbvh— THE Fat Punter (@FowlerSports14) May 31, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.