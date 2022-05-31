Shiner vs. Weimar softball
Weimar's Hannah Fisbeck swings during Game 1 of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal series on Thursday evening in Shiner.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

AUSTIN — Weimar is on the verge of playing for the Class 2A state championship.

The Ladycats face Crawford at the University of Texas' Red & Charline McCombs Field at 4 p.m.

You can follow live updates below:

FINAL: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

Reagan Wick flies out to deep center. Kaelyn Williams grounds out. Chloe Grifaldo reaches on an error. Malarie Mican draws a walk. Taylor Smith grounds out to second base to end the game.

Weimar finishes the season 31-7 after suffering a second straight 1-0 loss in the semifinals.

Bot. 6: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

Kenzie Jones gets a leadoff walk and Sidney Hamilton will come in as a courtesy runner for the pitcher. Taylor Gohlke pops up to Wick in the circle on a bunt. Weimar gets Hamilton out on a fielder's choice and Haley Holmes reaches first with 2 outs. Maddie Green grounds out to end the inning.

Mid 6: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

Malarie Mican draws a leadoff walk; she's the first leadoff batter to reach for Weimar. Harper Price draws a walk, as well. Skyler Heger reaches on an error. to load the bases with no outs. Taylor Smith strikes out for the first out. Hannah Fisbeck and Paige Pavlu each fly out, leaving the bases loaded.

End 5: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

London Minnix gets a two-out single and steals second base. Savana Pogue draws a walk to put two on with two outs. Kylie Ray flies out to end the inning.

Mid 5: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

Weimar goes down in order with a pair of fly outs and a groundout.

End 4: Crawford 1, Weimar 0

Kylie Ray leads off with a double and is moved over to third on a sac bunt. Haley Holmes drives her in for the first run of the game on an RBI single. Wick strikes out her sixth batter to end the inning.

Mid 4: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Ladycats get doubled up at first base after getting a runner on with 1 out, killing any attempt at a rally.

End 3: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Addi Goldenberg leads off with a single to right for Crawford and advances to second with 2 outs on a sac bunt by London Minnix. Wick strikes out Savana Pogue for her fifth strikeout to end the inning.

Mid 3: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Ladycats go down in order with two fly outs and a strike out.

End 2: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Reagan Wick retires the Lady Pirates in order. She has thrown 32 pitches, 26 of which have been strikes.

Mid 2: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Ladycats get a single and a walk from Wick and Kaelyn Williams to put 2 on with 2 outs, but Chloe Grifaldo grounds out to end the threat.

End 1: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Reagan Wick strikes out the side to strand Minnix.

Destynee Kremling exits the game with an apparent injury after a double by London Minnix.

Mid 1: Weimar 0, Crawford 0

Skylar Heger gets a 2-out single, but is left stranded on first after a groundout by Taylor Price.

Starting lineups announced

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between.

