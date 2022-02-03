The UIL will release its reclassification and realignment information for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons today at 9 a.m. at the Region 3 Education Service Center.
Come back for updates on where the area schools landed across all sports.
Below are the UIL conference and football division cutoff numbers and the enrollment snapshots that the area schools provided to the UIL.
Class 6A: 2,225+
Class 5A, Division I: 1,925-2,224
- Victoria East, 2,015
Class 5A, Division II: 1,300-1,924
- Victoria West, 1843 (opted up to Division I)
Class 4A, Division I: 800-1,299
- El Campo, 1,112
- Calhoun, 1,049
- Bay City, 977
- Beeville, 972
Class 4A, Division II: 545-879
- Gonzales, 832
- Cuero, 630
- Wharton, 613
Class 3A, Division I: 360-544
- Yoakum, 472
- Hallettsville, 392
- Goliad, 381.5
- Palacios, 379
- Edna, 372.5
- Industrial, 367
Class 3A, Division II: 250-359
- Van Vleck, 335
- Karnes City, 332
- Nixon-Smiley, 284
- Tidehaven, 284
Class 2A, Division I: 164.5-249
- Schulenburg, 240
- Kenedy, 226
- Bloomington, 220
- Refugio, 215.5
- Ganado, 213
- Flatonia, 204
- Shiner, 204
- Weimar, 184
Class 2A, Division II: 105-164.4
- Yorktown, 153
- Louise, 140
- Woodsboro, 125
- Falls City, 121
Class 1A, Division I: 59.5-104.9
- Runge, 70 (opted up to 2A, Division II)
Class 1A, Division II: 59.4 and below
9 a.m.
The UIL released the districts for the 2022-2024 window.
The districts are as follows:
District 14-5A, Division I
- Victoria East
- Victoria West
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Corpus Christi King
- Corpus Christi Miller
- Corpus Christi Moody
- Corpus Christi Ray
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo
- Bay City
- Alvin Iowa Colony
- Freeport Brazosport
- Navasota
- Needville
- Stafford
District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville
- Calhoun
- Floresville
- La Vernia
- Pleasanton
- Rockport-Fulton
District 10-4A, Division II
- Wharton
- Bellville
- La Marque
- Brookshire Royal
- Sealy
- Sweeny
- Columbia
District 12-4A, Division II
- Cuero
- Gonzales
- Caldwell
- Giddings
- La Grange
- Smithville
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville
- Yoakum
- Columbus
- Hempstead
- Hitchcock
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna
- Goliad
- Industrial
- Palacios
- Aransas Pass
- Corpus Christi London
- Mathis
District 14-3A, Division II
- Rice Consolidated
- Tidehaven
- Van Vleck
- Boling
- Danbury
- East Bernard
- Wallis Brazos
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City
- Nixon-Smiley
- Comfort
- Dilley
- Natalia
- Poth
- South San Antonio West
District 13-2A, Division I
- Flatonia
- Schulenburg
- Weimar
- Hearne
- Holland
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 15-2A, Division I
- Bloomington
- Ganado
- Kenedy
- Refugio
- Shiner
- Skidmore-Tynan
- Three Rivers
District 14-2A, Division II
- Falls City
- Yorktown
- Runge
- Burton
- Louise
- Snook
- Somerville
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro
- Benavides
- Agua Dulce
- Bruni
- Lasara
- Pettus
9:45 a.m.: Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt speaks on realignment
Victoria East and West stayed in a football district with Corpus Christi ISD. The only changes to the district were the departures of Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland, and the addition of Corpus Christi Miller.
In all other sports, Victoria ISD's districts stayed the exact same with the addition of Miller.
"It was exactly what we wanted," said Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. "Obviously, you hate to lose good teams like Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland (in football), but we added a good team in Corpus Christi Miller coming back up. We love that district."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.