Industrial senior Christian Martinez watches as Llano’s Jackson Dillard makes a reception just shy of the end zone during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial senior Christian Martinez watches as Llano’s Jackson Dillard makes a reception just shy of the end zone during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — Industrial created a number of memorable moments during the season, but there are 53 seconds it would prefer to forget.
Llano scored two touchdowns in less than a minute in the third quarter and went on to a 42-17 Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal win Friday at Heroes Stadium.
Llano improved to 13-0 and advanced to the regional final against the winner of Friday night’s Blanco-Edna game.
“They started the second half and scored two touchdowns in under a minute,” said Industrial head coach Craig Nairn. “That’s a tough deal to overcome right there.”
Industrial (10-3) went to halftime tied at 14.
But the Yellowjackets had a 65-yard kickoff return by Miguel Hernandez before scoring in three plays on a 32-yard pass from Briggs Green to Ross Prokop.
Llano’s J.J. Vaughan then recovered a pooch kick at the Industrial 41. After Green and Jackson Dillard hooked up for 39 yards, Carson Kuykendall scored on a 1-yard run.
“We’ve been pretty successful with special teams all-year long,” Nairn said, “but it broke our backs a little today.”
The Cobras matched Llano in the first half with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ahston Garza to Clearence Hosey that was set up by a 45-yard kickoff return by Braxton Warren.
Industrial also scored on a 14-yard run by Cooper Martin, who rushed 12 times for 97 yards.
“I learned to keep moving and keep fighting week by week and to keep grinding it out with your seniors, your classmates and your team,” said Garza, a junior. “You have to put it all out there on the field during the season.”
Llano took over in the second half behind the passing of Green and the running of Kuykendall.
Green completed 7 of 14 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Kuykendall carried 31 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is good,” Nairn said. “He’s a coach’s kid. They were doing some good things and he was putting it on the money about every time.”
The Cobras’ only score in the second half came on a 25-yard field goal by Rider Ulloa in the third quarter.
Industrial was forced to throw the ball in the final two quarters. Garza completed 21 of 31 passes for 170 yards, but was intercepted three times by Isaiah Bush.
“We thought we could throw it on them some,” Nairn said. “The deal in the second half is obviously we were running out of time so we had to throw it. In the first half, we wanted to be kind of balanced and spread the ball out to our people. We thought we could kind of take advantage of throwing the ball.”
The Cobras were disappointed with the loss, but not with their accomplishments this season.
Industrial wide receiver Karson Van Pelt hugs a member of the Cobras cheer squad after their loss to Llano in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial wide receiver Clearence Hosey tosses the ball back after scoring an early touchdown during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial senior Christian Martinez watches as Llano’s Jackson Dillard makes a reception just shy of the end zone during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial wide receiver Braxton Warren stretches out while attempting a reception during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial wide receiver Karson Van Pelt hugs a member of the Cobras cheer squad after their loss to Llano in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial wide receiver Clearence Hosey tosses the ball back after scoring an early touchdown during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial senior Christian Martinez watches as Llano’s Jackson Dillard makes a reception just shy of the end zone during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial wide receiver Braxton Warren stretches out while attempting a reception during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal against Llano on Friday afternoon at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Industrial had to replace a large senior class from a team that advanced to the regional final.
“This senior class stepped up,” Nairn said. “The thought going into this deal was we were fighting for third or fourth maybe. That’s not really the case. These guys have a lot of pride and they’re going to go to work. We’re going to keep this on the track and get over the hump somehow.”
“That’s exactly what I’ve been thinking,” Garza added. “We’ll be back next year. We’ll be back and better. We’re going to grind it out during the offseason. We need to keep rolling.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21