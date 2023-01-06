Connor will be one of the JOAD’s representatives in the archery competition at the TAAF Winter Games Jan. 13-15 at STX Archery and Outdoors.
Fourty-one participants have signed up in one of the five age groups: U10, U13, U15, U18 and adult.
“It’s definitely exciting because I’ve shot at STX before,” said Lydia Van Meter, 16, who’s competing in her first TAAF event. “It’s definitely going to be a comfortable environment. I’m excited to shoot with friends and experience the new tournament.”
Lydia joined the 4-H archery group when she was 12 because her friends were in it. She found out her love for archery ran deep and joined JOAD two years later.
She finished fourth place in Cadet Barebow — no sights or stabilizers as aids — at the Texas A&M Archery Invitational on Nov. 12.
“I love archery because I love the challenge,” she said, “how you can see results and build the longer you shoot.”
Gene Kacier, 76, coaches the group of nearly 20 archers in the JOAD program at the Victoria County 4-H facility by the Victoria Regional Airport.
Kacier moved back to South Texas 16 years ago and immediately began coaching the archers in the DeWitt and Victoria 4-H programs.
“What we want to teach them is a shooting posture and a shooting routine,” Kacier said. “That’s easy to duplicate by doing the same thing over and over every step. We can adjust the bow for the kid to be successful.”
Connor, who placed second in male compound bow at the Texas A&M Invitational, will also compete at a National Archery in Schools Program tournament in Las Vegas following the TAAF tournament.
He hopes to use TAAF as a way to gain experience to compete at the national level.
“I see (TAAF) as another tournament. But in the back of my head, it’s pretty big,” he said. “I want to win a lot, but wins are just experience for me.”
Kacier enjoys seeing his archers have success at competitions.
But he enjoys seeing their growth as young adults.
“When you’re shooting a bow, you can be a winner every time you shoot,” Kacier said. “You can be a winner even if you didn’t place first, second or third as long as you’re learning more about yourself and what it takes to shoot well and you continue to improve. I put more emphasis on what they learn rather than first, second or third place. But in all fairness, if you take that approach, you’ll be placing.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
