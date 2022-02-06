Three-tenths of a second may not seem like a lot of time, but it's all that separates Shelby Travis from the top seed in the girls 200-yard freestyle.
Travis, a sophomore at Victoria West, goes into the Region VII-5A meet as the third seed.
The regional meet, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, was postponed because of the weather.
Diving competition will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the San Antonio Alamo Heights Natatorium.
Swimming prelims are scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, and finals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Walker South pool in San Antonio.
Travis won the 200 at the District 27-5A meet in a time of 2 minutes, 2.38 seconds.
San Antonio Davenport's Taryn Welch is the top seed with a time of 2:02.08, and Randolph's Cathryn Hegner has the second-best time at 2:02.09.
The top two swimmers qualify for the state meet, along with the next eight-best times from regions around the state.
Travis is also the fifth seed in the 500 freestyle.
The El Campo girls 200 medley relay team goes into the meet as the third seed.
El Campo sophomore Holly Foggelle and junior Margaret Evans are seeded 1-2 in the one-meter diving competition.
The top three finishers in diving advance to the state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
