The Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek will be temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told officials that golf courses are not essential businesses, which means they are not allowed to remain open during the pandemic. 

Riverside Golf Course, which is owned by the city, has been closed since March 21.

 “I’m disheartened,” said Joe Mitchell, Victoria Country Club's Director of Golf. “Golf is one of the safest things you can be doing right now. We have been proactive with cleaning and practicing social distancing. Hopefully, next week we can get back to normal."

The Country Club and Colony Creek were both making sure members and guests were practicing social distancing.

Every golfer rode in individual carts, members and employees were separated by more than six feet and swim noodles were placed at the bottom of each hole so golfers could get their ball without touching flag sticks.

The staff wore masks and gloves when cleaning carts and other equipment.

NOTE: Staff members at Colony Creek declined to comment.

Sports Editor Mike Forman contributed to this story.

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

