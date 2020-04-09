The Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek will be temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told officials that golf courses are not essential businesses, which means they are not allowed to remain open during the pandemic.
Riverside Golf Course, which is owned by the city, has been closed since March 21.
“I’m disheartened,” said Joe Mitchell, Victoria Country Club's Director of Golf. “Golf is one of the safest things you can be doing right now. We have been proactive with cleaning and practicing social distancing. Hopefully, next week we can get back to normal."
The Country Club and Colony Creek were both making sure members and guests were practicing social distancing.
Every golfer rode in individual carts, members and employees were separated by more than six feet and swim noodles were placed at the bottom of each hole so golfers could get their ball without touching flag sticks.
The staff wore masks and gloves when cleaning carts and other equipment.
NOTE: Staff members at Colony Creek declined to comment.
Sports Editor Mike Forman contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.