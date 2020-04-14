With Victoria on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek will remain open with new guidelines in place.
Riverside Golf Course, which is owned by the city, has been closed since March 21.
Members at the Country Club may have guests play with them, but no unregistered or unaccompanied guests will be allowed.
Members at Colony Creek are allowed to play with private carts or leased carts. The club is also serving food and beverages to members during normal business hours.
"While we always endeavor to be a good neighbor and supportive community member, it must be understood that we are a private facility and our golf course is not open to the public," the Club at Colony Creek said in a press release.
To ensure social distancing, there will be no in-person registration at the Country Club. Any tee times to be scheduled, should be done by phone or email with Victoria Country Club Director of Golf Joe Mitchell.
Both clubs will continue to use swim noodles at the bottom of each hole so golfers can get their ball without touching flag sticks.
Every golfer will ride in individual carts and be separated by more than six feet.
There will be a maximum of four golfers per tee time, the Country Club said in a press release.
Available carts can be picked up and returned to the cart barn from 9 a.m to 5 p.m at the Country Club.
Every golf cart will be sanitized by club employees after use. If you are not on a cart plan, fees for use of the cart will be deferred to May 2020 for Country Club members.
If you choose not to utilize the carts, a group of golfers are offering caddie services at the Country Club.
The Country Club golf range will be closed and a $5 range fee will be removed from May 2020 billing for members. The pro shop will not be handling any in-person transactions. All products should be ordered through phone or email.
Country Club golfers will be required to have their own clubs, and there will be no staff help for retrieval of bags. The bag room will be open during normal business hours.
The Country Club clubhouse will remain closed to all services. Please call the club for carryout food orders. There will be no walk-up service to reduce contact with staff and members, according to the press release.
Since the City’s announcement of golf course closures, Colony Creek has experienced joggers, walkers and dog walkers using the cart paths as well as cutting across fairways and greens.
"Not only is this not allowed, this is also unsafe as our golf members continue to use the course per current guidelines in place, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.