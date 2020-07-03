Following are results for Thursday’s Scramble at Riverside Golf Course
T-1st
(-6) Jake Goyen; Wade Cupp; Colton Zappe
Hunter Goyen.
(-6) Richard Flowers; Josh Flowers; Sam Saenz; Sam Gaona; Jon Henderson.
(-6) Sammy Flores; Rey Morin; Paul Moore; Roel Trevino; Leon King.
Following are results from Thursday’s play day at Riverside Golf Course. The formant was Best nine with ½ handicap.
Winner – Linda Barker
Chip-Ins: Helen Williams on #18
