A total of 10 area athletes received honors on either the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches or Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.
Highlighting the boys selections were Industrial senior point guard Mason Roe and Nordheim senior guard Braylon Williams.
Roe was named district MVP in 28-3A after averaging 17 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 steals per game. The Cobras reached the area round of the playoffs.
Williams helped the Pirates to a district championship in District 30-1A by averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds this year.
Both were also All-Region selections by the TABC.
On the girls side, Moulton’s Mackenzie Berger was an All-State selection by the TABC in Class 1A after scoring an average of 25.3 points per game as Moulton reached the area round of playoffs.
Karnes City’s Jaiden Robinson was named to the Class 3A all-state team after guiding the Lady Badgers to the regional quarterfinals.
Both were also named to the TGCA’s All-State teams as well as the TABC All-Region teams.
The TGCA selected a total of eight area athletes to its All-State teams, including Berger and Robinson.
Falls City’s Cayla Albers, Schulenburg’s Airyanna Rodriguez, Weimar’s Malarie Mican and Paige Pavlu, and Yorktown’s Seely Metting were each Class 2A selections by the TGCA.
Mican and Pavlu averaged 14.4 and 13 points, respectively, this season. Mican was named the District 28-2A MVP.
Albers averaged a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Beaverettes.
Rodriguez was able to do the same for the Lady Horns with 13 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Metting averaged 26.5 points and 10.4 rebounds for Yorktown this year.
TABC ALL-REGION SELECTIONS
Boys
- Jadyn Smith, Victoria West
- Devonte Perry, Goliad
- Mason Roe, Industrial
- Riley Hurt, Ganado
- Keyshaun Green, Flatonia
- Luke Law, Flatonia
- Duke Sodek, Flatonia
- Grant Jendrusch, Falls City
- Jaxson Pipes, Falls City
- Braylon Williams, Nordheim
Girls
- Ashley Price, Cuero
- Natalee Mendez, Nixon-Smiley
- Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City
- Shayne Wollam, Palacios
- Cayla Albers, Falls City
- Seely Metting, Yorktown
- Malarie Mican, Weimar
- Isis Robinson, Shiner
- Airyanna Rodriguez, Schulenburg
- Styra Emagen, Nordheim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.