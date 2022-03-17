The Calhoun boys powerlifting team finished second at the Region 4, Division 2 meet and is set to send two lifters to the state meet next week in Abilene.
Cuero finished third behind Calhoun by one point with 21. The Gobblers will send three to the state meet.
Bay City has two lifters going to Abilene.
Calhoun’s Gage Spencer won the 275-pound division with 1,570 total pounds. Spencer won the division with a 570-pound deadlift.
Cuero’s Kyle Weghorst qualified for the state meet in 275 with 1,550 pounds to finish third in the division.
Bay City’s Caden Bradford won the 220 division with 1,470 pounds. His teammate Dailyn Hernandez was
Cuero’s Cody Baker won the 181 weight class with 1,390 pounds, including a squat of 560 pounds.
Calhoun’s Jose Reynaga had a second-place finish in the same weight class with 1,330 pounds to qualify for next week’s state meet.
Cuero’s Javaree Bacon finished second in 198 with 1,440 pounds.
Victoria East qualified four lifters and West qualified two for the state meet at the Region 5, Division 1 meet.
East’s Ceyth Greyvey placed second in 132 with 1,140 pounds. Ryan Cain put up 1,660 pounds to finish second in 242.
Also qualifying for East were Randal Delgado and Daniel Martinez in 181.
West’s Seth Neibrandt lifted 1,545 pounds to finish second in 198.
Erik Orta finished sixth in 114 with 905 pounds to qualify for the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.