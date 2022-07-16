TYLER — Victoria North East Little League players are in Tyler this weekend competing in the Texas East State Little League Tournament.
The Junior All Star players were expected to take the field at 8 p.m. Saturday against the Columbus Little League.
Coaching the team are Benny Garcia, Cedric Huff and David Cuevas.
The double-elimination tournament will feature three other teams, including Columbus, Pearland, and Bridge City.
Victoria’s team of 13- and 14-year-olds qualified for this tournament after winning the district tournament in Ganado, and the sectional tournament in Rockport.
If they are able to win this tournament, Victoria Northeast All-Stars would move onto regionals in New Mexico.
