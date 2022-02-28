EDINBURG — Seven girls powerlifters from the Crossroads region qualified for the state meet on Monday at the Region IV, Division III meet at the Bert Ogden Arena.
Flatonia’s Guadalupe Mendiola was the lone Crossroads lifter to place in the top two and automatically qualify for state at the meet, finishing second in the 181-pound weight class. The rest of the seven qualified by lifting a predetermined qualifying weight.
Mendiola lifted a total of 1,020 pounds, including a 420 squat and 225 bench.
Also medaling was Goliad’s Aerianna Segura in the 220 weight class. Segura placed third with a total of 1,010 pounds.
St. Joseph qualified a pair of lifters in Katherine Fairly in the 181 and Hope Watkins in the 198.
Fairly qualified after lifting 910 pounds, clearing the qualifying mark of 850, to finish fifth in the weight class. Watkins narrowly qualified after lifting 875 and finishing fifth. Her mark is the minimum required to qualify for state in her weight class.
Rice Consolidated had two lifters qualify in Vanessa Marquez in 105 and Bradi Freeman in 148. Marquez lifted 625 to finish fourth while Freeman lifted 800 to finish seventh. The marks needed to qualify for state in the two classes are 625 and 800, respectively.
Karnes City’s Anahi Cruz lifted 885 pounds to finish fifth in the 165 class.
Kenedy’s Orlanys Rodriguez qualified in 181 with a total of 860.
The girls state meet runs March 16-19 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Area State Qualifiers:
105- Vanessa Marquez, Rice Consolidated. 148- Bradi Freeman, Rice Consolidated. 165- Anahi Cruz, Karnes City. 181- Guadlupe Mendiola, Flatonia*; Katherine Fairly, St. Joseph; Orlanys Rodriguez, Kenedy; 198- Hope Watkins, St. Joseph; 220- Aerianna Segura, Goliad*;
