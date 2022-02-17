When Victoria West senior Ariana Jacques joined the wrestling team as a freshman, a trip to the state meet never crossed her mind.
The 102-pound grappler was just eager to learn a new sport.
During the Class 5A regional meet, Jacques won three of four matches to claim silver in her weight class and qualify for state.
Her win over Cedar Park’s Dynasty Campos (40-13) in the semifinals booked her spot at the Berry Center in Cypress on Friday.
“This is what I’ve wanted since freshman year,” Jacques said. “As a freshman, I didn’t think about state because I was really bad freshman year. I’d tell my younger self to keep working because it paid off in the end. I’m going to state.”
Jacques will enter the state meet with a 27-15 record and face Justin Northwest’s Emma Graves, a sophomore who finished third at regionals.
She leads a team of three Victoria girls with West’s Joann Martinez and East’s Larissa Vasquez in the 95-pound class.
For each Victoria wrestler, it will be their first trip to the state meet.
Martinez is following in her brother’s footsteps. Javier Chapa, was a four-year standout and made three trips to state, including a fifth-place finish in 2019.
Chapa is the reason Martinez joined the team last year. He’s also been an influence into her dominance, as she boasts a 29-7 record entering state.
“That’s my goal, to place,” Martinez said. “He really pushes me and I feel like I owe it to him. I feel like I should place for him.”
Martinez took home silver at each the district and regional meets. She will open the state tournament against Houston Milby’s Mia Ramos (9-4), who finished third in the Region III meet.
Beeville’s Bryce Foster also qualified in the boys 170-pound class by finishing fourth. He went 4-2 at the regional meet.
Foster will open against Colleyville Heritage’s Hayden Ulrich, a senior with a 50-7 record.
The three Victoria qualifiers make it a perfect 10 for longtime Coach Kerry Iannazzo, who is set to retire at the end of the season.
Iannazzo has wrestlers make the state meet in each of his 10 years at the helm of the East and West programs.
“It got pretty nip and tuck there, it always does,” Iannazzo said. “So, yeah, I expected it, but it always feels better when it happens.”
As he prepares to take his team to state for the last time, it’s dawning on Iannazzo this will be the final time the 30-year veteran will make the trip to the Berry Center as a coach.
“I feel good about it,” Iannazzo said. “You put your time in and you do what you have to do. I feel good about it. It’s time. I’m ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.