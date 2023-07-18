Tap or Scrap 6 at the Victoria Community Center was a banner night for the Victoria based amateur MMA promotion.
On a card loaded with 12 fights, the promotion crowned a new bantamweight and lightweight champion in their main and co-main events. Across 12 fights, only two went the distance with the other 10 all being finished inside the octagon in front of a sold out crowd on Friday night.
"That's what you want, you want to put on exciting fights," Tap or Scrap owner Peter Morales said. "Every fight was electric and I'm very grateful that we were able to do that and that all of these fighters are going home to their families healthy."
The headliner was Victoria’s own Johnny Ramirez who put his Tap or Scrap Lightweight championship on the line against Cole Knapp from San Antonio. Ramirez’s presence on the card was a big part of the draw for the event with the local fighter providing a spark in the crowd.
“The energy tonight was amazing, and that’s why I love bringing these events to Victoria,” Morales said. “Victoria is very supportive, we have a bunch of gems here in town and the hometown crowd is always amazing.”
In the main event it was the challenger Knapp that controlled the action. Ramirez is dangerous as a striker and it was evident early on that Knapp’s game plan was to grapple Ramirez, get him to the ground and control him in that way.
“My coach told me in the back to control the center of the octagon and match the intensity,” Knapp said. “(Ramirez) is very heavy handed, he’s explosive and it was a good fight, it’s nothing I haven’t seen before but it was my hardest fight to date.”
Despite most of the fight taking place on the ground, Knapp’s finishing sequence began on the feet.
Ramirez was able to scramble out of Knapp’s ground control but once he got to the feet he was met with a barrage of strikes from Knapp. After a flurry of punches from Knapp it was a knee to the body that sent Ramirez to the canvas, and with just one second left in the fourth round the official pulled Knapp off of Ramirez, securing a new lightweight champion in Tap or Scrap.
“I hit him with a knee for the first time earlier in the round and I waited a little bit and he got back up,” Knapp said. “I knew as soon as he ducked his head I was going to go for the knee again and when he went down I went for the finish, and it was a good fight.”
In 13 months of putting on events Tap or Scrap has grown more than Morales has anticipated. Just a year ago Morales was having to go to gyms in the area and outside of it in places like San Antonio and Corpus Christi to implore coaches and fighters to compete in Tap or Scrap.
Now the tides have turned for Morales. After having his first event behind a bar just 13 months ago, Morales now is selling out venues he rents out.
Up next Morales will take the action to Corpus for the first time as he aims to continue growing the promotion’s fanbase.
“To gain the attention that I have now compared to when I first started was really like a three year plan,” Morales said. “Now my goal is to get to the national stage and become one of the top promotions in Texas. I want guys to be able to go to the UFC from Tap or Scrap.”