AUSTIN –The UIL will not award the Lone Star Cup this year because of the cancellation of spring sports as the result of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.
This marks the first time the Lone Star Cup has not been awarded since the program began during the 1997-98 school year.
UIL sanctioned contests were suspended on March 13 and later canceled. Events not completed were boys basketball, robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, golf, tennis, track & field, softball, and baseball.
Class 3A area teams in the top 25 at the time activities were canceled were Industrial (tie 9), Schulenburg (tie 15) and Hallettsville (tie 24).
Class 2A area teams in the top 25 were Shiner (11), Falls City (13), Weimar (tie 14), and Refugio and Flatonia (tie 19).
