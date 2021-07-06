A long snapping camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph High School.
The camp will include instruction from Garrett Grammer, who played at Victoria East and was the special teams captain at Rice University.
The fee is $60 for one person per school, or $50 per person for multiple persons per school. The fee includes lunch and a T-shirt.
For information, call or text Grammer at 361-649-0111.
