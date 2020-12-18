Hallettsville Sacred Heart athletic director and head football coach David Husmann died Friday of complications from COVID-19. Husmann was 67.
Husmann had taken over at Sacred Heart in August, and the Indians played an abbreviated schedule. Sacred Heart went 2-4 and lost in the area round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.
Husmann was a head coach for 27 seasons, previously coaching at Schulenburg, Gladewater and Weimar.
He had an overall record of 219-101-1 that included 17 playoff appearances.
Husmann led Schulenburg to three state final appearances and state championships in 1991 and 1992.
Husmann was also an assistant coach at Pearland, Hallettsville and Victoria Memorial.
Husmann also coached the girls golf team at Weimar and led it to the 2011 state championship.
Husmann played quarterback under Bill Yeoman at the University of Houston for three seasons and was also a member of the Cougars baseball team for one season.
Husmann is survived by his wife, Karen, and daughters, Angie, Kristen and Bonnie.
