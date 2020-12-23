Pat Brown put his love for boxing to work.
Brown coached fighters in the Victoria area for over half a century.
Many of the boxers he worked with fought in the Golden Gloves and a few turned professional.
“He trained most of the Victoria kids,” said Brown’s son, Patrick Brown Jr. “He has parents coming back wanting us to train their kids.”
Brown died Monday night at the age of 89.
“He liked it because it kept him going,” Brown Jr. said. “Almost to this day he was teaching boxing.”
Brown won a lightweight title while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany and turned professional upon his return to Victoria.
He was known as Pat “Bull” Brown and began training boxers while he was fighting.
“For years and years we used to go to different tournaments,” said Frank Torres, who was an assistant coach under Brown at the Victoria Youth Center before training boxers at the Victoria Boys & Girls Club. “He provided boxers for the Golden Gloves forever.”
Brown and Torres were inducted into the Corpus Christi Regional Golden Gloves Hall of Fame last year.
“It’s good that you take your talent and share it with kids,” Torres said. “You take your talent to help kids and he did that for years.”
Visitation for Brown will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Brown is survived by Patrick Jr., and daughters Janie Perez, Yolanda Elizondo and Elsa Aguilar.
