Longtime coach Dale Mullenix died Saturday at his ranch near Hallettsville. He was 51.
Mullenix graduated from high school in Goliad, where he was invited to compete in a goodwill powerlifting competition in the Soviet Union in 1990 and won his weight class in the meet.
He played football at Blinn College and Stephen F. Austin before he began a coaching career that spanned 27 yards and included stops at Goliad, Bay City, Dickinson and Palacios.
John Mares coached Mullenix at Goliad, and coached with him at Goliad.
“You couldn’t find a better person or someone to work with,” Mares said. “He was a coach for the kids. He went out of his way to help them. He believed in them and they worked hard for him. He had the respect of the kids and the coaches.”
Mullenix coached football, powerlifting, and track and field.
He coached powerlifting for 23 years and had a streak of 22 years of sending at least one girl to the state tournament.
“Dale will be truly missed by all of us who have worked with him and the hundreds of lives he has touched,” said Mike Treybig, who coached with Mullenix at Palacios.
Mullenix is survived by his wife, Lori Beth, and daughter, Gail.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Palacios Funeral Home, and services will follow at 2 p.m.