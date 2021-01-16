SCHULENBURG — I drove to Shorthorn Stadium for the first story I did on David Husmann’s Schulenburg team.
The Shorthorns had gotten off to a fast start and a number of players had scored.
Being a clueless amateur photographer, I had the players who had scored gather in the end zone for a picture.
The story ran and the next day the circulation director made a rare visit to the sports department to let us know we had sold more than 60 extra papers in Schulenburg.
Obviously, I would make quite a few more visits to Schulenburg during its playoff runs that included state championships in 1991 and 1992.
I always looked forward to the drive up U.S. Highway 77 because visiting with Husmann was an experience in itself.
Husmann was not only a masterful coach, but had a personality that could best be described as unique.
I’m not exactly sure why, but it seemed like a lot of my visits were on Tuesday, which just so happened to be “board day.”
Husmann played quarterback at the University of Houston and nobody liked to sling the ball around more than he did.
But he also loved his linemen and would pair them off mano-a-mano while the entire team gathered around.
I thought about those practices as I drove to Shorthorn Stadium on Saturday morning for Husmann’s memorial service.
Husmann died last month at the age of 67 of complications from COVID-19.
Husmann’s beloved wife, Karen, and daughters Angie, Kristen and Bonnie and other members of his family, former Schulenburg players and coaches, and members of this season’s Hallettsville Sacred Heart team were seated on the field.
Teammates from the University of Houston and friends and fans from his coaching stops in Pearland, Gonzales, Schulenburg, Gladewater, Victoria, Weimar and Hallettsville filled the stands.
Over the years, Husmann and I developed more than a working relationship, which anyone who knew Husmann would understand.
One moment he was insisting I join the coaching staff after two-a-days for the buffet at a local Mexican restaurant, and the next he was chewing out the locksmith for charging me when I locked the keys in my car.
Husmann’s teams could win in any environment.
I remember driving in pouring rain watching the puddles on the side of the road wondering if I would actually make it to Waco for the 1991 state final against Albany.
When I got to Floyd Casey Stadium, I took my shoes and socks off and rolled my pants legs up before running to the stadium.
Schulenburg won the game and we had to go into the locker room to do our postgame interviews.
Schulenburg won the 1992 state championship against Goldthwaite in the Astrodome, which might has well have been Husmann’s home away from home.
Husmann was the first coach I knew who brought oxygen for his team because of the lack of fresh air inside.
The Shorthorns had played Omaha Paul Pewitt the week before the 1992 final in a Saturday afternoon semifinal game in Nacogdoches.
The team left on Friday, as I did. When I got to town I went by the team hotel.
The Shorthorns were obviously enjoying the trip a bit too much for Husmann’s liking and his first words when I saw him were, “never again.”
Schulenburg developed great rivalries over the Husmann years with East Bernard, Yorktown, Refugio and Karnes City, and the Shorthorns usually came out on top.
Make no mistake, Husmann was as competitive as they come. We somehow got into a discussion about Schulenburg’s state final loss to Goldthwaite.
I reminded him that he had dismissed his star running back from the team that season, and he responded, “You and I remember that but nobody else does.”
Husmann had a quick mind when it came to calling plays, but making personal decisions was another matter.
He would often call – at all hours – to discuss his decision-making process, which was painstaking.
Husmann didn’t like to lose and he didn’t do much losing, as a 219-101-1 record in his 27 seasons that included 17 playoff appearances would suggest.
The last time I spoke to Husmann was after Sacred Heart’s 51-27 win over Austin St. Dominic Savio this season.
He called to tell me the team won, and I’m almost certain Karen was in the car because I heard him ask about the score among other things.
It was painful when former Shiner Superintendent Trey Lawrence, who coached with Husmann in Schulenburg, called to tell me of his passing while our photographer and I were on the way back from the state finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
I couldn’t help but think of Husmann when we passed by Shorthorn Stadium.
That reminder will be there permanently now that the Schulenburg board of trustees voted unanimously to name the stadium in Husmann’s honor.
