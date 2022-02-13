As Sandra Jimenez was preparing Victoria West to take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Feb. 8, the longtime coach received a surprise.
Following player introductions, assistant coach Jody Thompson introduced a group of dozens of former players as they walked through the gym doors at West. Some had flown in all the way from Virginia. Some hadn’t seen Jimenez in years.
“I thought it was very sweet they were doing that and it made me feel good to be a part of it,” said Eboni Murphy, a 2011 graduate of West. “But seeing coach’s face while looking at people literally light up at every other person she saw was special. She was in disbelief that they were all there in front of her at the same time.”
They were there to watch their coach’s final game, as Jimenez will retire at the end of the school year after a 40-year career that included 30 years as a head coach.
Jimenez looks forward to being able to watch her former players’ children play the game she passed to them years ago.
“Some of them I hadn’t seen since I coached them,” Jimenez said. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to. I know where a lot of these young ladies are. Not many of them have gotten into coaching, but they have daughters playing in the programs. I look forward to getting back with friends from college, all of those things you never have time for because you're preparing for next year.”
Jimenez finishes her career with an overall record of 713-319 between stints at West, Victoria Memorial, Victoria Stroman and Bloomington.
Thompson has worked with Jimenez for 18 years, dating back to when Jimenez was leading the Memorial teams.
Thompson, who also heads the softball program at West, has seen how Jimenez related to players during their nearly two decades together. She wanted to make sure Jimenez knew what kind of impact she made.
“The work didn’t really matter,” Thompson said. “I just wanted to show her that she meant something to this community. She left a legacy. You know that her life means something to this community.”
An unexpected homecoming
Jimenez, a Stroman grad, ventured away from her hometown after graduating high school.
In 1974, while living in Pasadena in the Greater Houston area, she received a call from Western Texas College coach Dr. Sid Simpson looking for players to join the upstart program. Jimenez joined the program based in Snyder and played in the 1974-75 season on a full-ride scholarship.
After the season, Jimenez wanted to be closer to home and opted to transfer to Texas A&I — now Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I was homesick. It’s not that I didn’t want to play,” Jimenez said. “It’s that Kingsville was closer. I talked to the coaches there and they said they did have a scholarship. So I signed there to be two hours away rather than eight.”
She went on to set records for the Javelinas from 1975 to 1978, and led the Javelinas to the AIAW Zone tournament in 1978. Jimenez still holds top 10 spots in single season statistical categories such as field goals made (194), field goals attempted (450), field goal percentage (.521) and points (1,073), as well as top 10 career marks for points per game (16) and field goals made (450). She was inducted into the Javelina Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation in 1979, Jimenez was living in Austin when Victoria High coach Jan Lahodny made a call to the former Stroman standout in regards to a coaching vacancy at Crain Middle School. Jimenez later joined Lahodny at Victoria High.
Jimenez had been previously offered a job as Mathis’ head coach, but turned it down because she felt she didn’t have the experience as a recent college graduate.
“I think it’s definitely Coach Lahodny making the call, bringing me back to Victoria,” Jimenez said. “Shortly after I graduated, I moved to Austin and I loved it there. I always thought that’s where I’d retire.”
Shooting her shot
In 1984, after three years at Crain and two as an assistant at Victoria High, Lahodny recommended Jimenez for the vacant head coaching job at Bloomington.
“When she came to me, I said, ‘Coach, what did I do to make you want to get rid of me?’” Jimenez recalls. “She told me it was time to step out, so I stepped out.”
After accepting the position, Jimenez thrived at Bloomington.
The Lady Bobcats made their lone two state tournament appearances during Jimenez’s 11-year tenure. They fell in the semifinals in 1988 and 1994.
She credits the multi-sport athletes as the reason for her success at Bloomington.
“I think all the coaches know there were athletes there,” Jimenez said. “They worked hard and they understood the concept of going from one sport to the next sport; it was a small school. I think I fell in love with the idea of kids being so devoted to their high school.”
After 11 years, Jimenez opted to return home and coach her alma mater, Stroman.
Right timing
Jimenez didn’t want to leave after the 2021 season with the weird, bitter taste the COVID-19 pandemic season left, though it wasn’t easy to return.
The only coach in West history opted to stay another year because 40 was a nice, even number, and she could hang her hat on that timespan.
After guiding Victoria West to nine playoff appearances in 12 years, Jimenez knew it was time.
“During the summer, I just couldn’t decide. So, I just decided to go one more year and make it an even 40,” Jimenez said. “I’ve had a lot of friends tell me it’s hard to say when a person’s ready. I’m ready.”
