Rodney Dowell has coached at a number of schools in Texas, but Van Vleck will be his final stop.
Dowell, 55, announced his retirement in a text message Friday night.
Dowell had been Van Vleck’s athletic director and head football coach the last two seasons.
He led the Leopards to the District 14-3A, Division II championship in 2021, a pair of bi-district playoff appearances, and had an overall record of 13-9.
Dowell recently took an administrative position within the Van Vleck district, and Shannon Permenter was named interim athletic director and head football coach.
Dowell came to Van Vleck from Boling, where he was an assistant for three seasons.
Dowell was also a head coach for one season at Flatonia and three seasons at Louise. He has an overall record of 34-32.
Dowell was the offensive coordinator and junior high coordinator for six seasons at Hallettsville, and was the Brahmas’ head basketball coach for two seasons.
Dowell was also an assistant coach at Medina Valley, Brookshire Royal, Blanco and Lockney.