This past year saw multiple state championships, state appearances and heartwarming moments.
Here are the Victoria Advocate’s top 10 sports stories from 2022.
10. Schulenburg and Yoakum volleyball teams have historic years
Yoakum went 30-13 and reached the Class 3A regional final for the first time in school history, where it fell to Columbus.
Schulenburg went 32-17, reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2014. The Lady Horns fell to eventual Class 2A champion Windthorst in four sets.
9. Shiner baseball and Weimar softball reach consecutive state tournaments
Both the Shiner baseball team and Weimar softball teams hoped to build off state tournament appearances in 2021.
The Ladycats (31-7) finished as semifinalists for a second consecutive year, losing 1-0 to Crawford in the Class 2A tournament.
The Comanches won their first 34 games, including a 3-0 win in the Class 2A semifinals behind a two-hitter from Ryan Peterson.
However, Shiner fell 4-2 to Valley Mills in the championship game the next day.
8. Victoria West overcomes tragedy for playoff win
Diego Martinez was a senior lineman for the Warriors. He was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 7, four days before the Warriors were set to open the playoffs at San Antonio Southwest.
West scored twice on its first two possessions to lead 14-0 before the Dragons came back to score 16 unanswered points.
Junior quarterback Camden Repper found senior receiver Zachary Sanchez in the end zone for the 15-yard game-winning touchdown with 48 seconds left.
7. Moulton teen gets once in a lifetime chance with FC Barcelona Academy
Mateo Vasquez, now a freshman at Moulton High School, was selected to participate in the ninth Barça Academy World Cup in 2020.
The pandemic delayed the opportunity for Vasquez, whose family drives three hours round trip for him to practice three to four times a week with the club.
He was one of an estimated 1,150 players to compete in the four-day tournament.
Vasquez has competed with the Barcelona Academy Austin while also maintaining straight A’s.
6. Refugio make 11th state final appearance
Refugio didn’t have an easy path to Arlington and the Class 2A, Division I state championship game.
The Bobcats were aligned in District 15-2A, Division I with two-time defending champion Shiner, which ended their season the previous two years.
Refugio beat the Comanches in the regular season to ultimately win the district, and a second time in the playoffs to win the region. On top of that, the Bobcats had to beat top-ranked Timpson in the semifinals before eventually losing 54-28 to Hawley in the championship game.
5. East’s Roland Gonzalez retires
Roland Gonzalez spent 11 years as the head coach for East.
On Dec. 16, he announced this season was his last and he would retire at the end of the school year.
The Titans went 4-7 in 2022, losing in the bi-district round to San Antonio Southside. They had a 58-59 record during Gonzalez’s tenure as head coach.
Gonzalez became East’s second head football coach when he replaced Mickey Finley in 2012.
4. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks and El Campo’s Rueben Owens sign with Texas A&M
Dalton Brooks and Rueben Owens each left their marks at Shiner and El Campo, respectively.
Brooks rushed for 6,182 yards and 82 touchdowns, and intercepted 10 passes over the last three seasons. That helped Shiner win two state titles during that time.
Owens became the nation’s top running back in his graduating class after rushing for 5,089 yards and 101 touchdowns, and finishing with 108 overall touchdowns in his career.
Owens had originally committed to Louisville in June before flipping his commitment to the Aggies on Dec. 7.
3. Hallettsville softball, Refugio track win state titles.
The Lady Brahmas and the Bobcats each cemented their legacies with state softball and track and field titles, respectively.
Refugio scored 77 points in the Class 2A meet to beat Hamilton by 30 points and win its 11th track championship. Ernest Campbell ran legs on the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams for the Bobcats, and won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.32 seconds.
It was the first softball championship for Hallettsville, which made its third appearance at state.
Hallettsville beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in extra innings on a sacrifice fly by Kaylee Olivarez to advance to the Class 3A state championship.
The Lady Brahmas then rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Coahoma the next day to win 6-5 thanks to a pair of RBIs from Carson Jansky, who was named the game’s MVP.
Hallettsville finished the year 35-3 and on a 30-game winning streak.
2. Terry Puhl retires from UHV, inducted into Astros Hall of Fame
Terry Puhl had been the only coach UHV baseball knew since its first year in 2008.
He announced his plans to retire on March 15 after 15 years leading the program.
The Jaguars gave him a memorable season, reaching the Red River Athletic Conference championship game despite entering the tournament as the eighth-seed.
On Aug. 13, Puhl was honored by being inducted into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame.
The Melville, Saskatchewan native held a .280 lifetime average with 270 stolen bases during his 15-year career. He only committed 18 errors in 2,651 chances.
Puhl was also a member of the 1980 Astros that became the first in franchise history to make the playoffs.
1. East grad Bailey Zappe drafted by Patriots
Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe had a long road from Victoria to Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University), then to Western Kentucky University.
But it paid off as Zappe was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots with the 137th overall pick.
He became the first Victoria native to be drafted to the NFL since Johnny Barefield in 1978.
Zappe was thrown into action in Week 4 against Green Bay at Lambeau Field with starter Mac Jones injured the week before and backup Brian Hoyer suffering a concussion in the first quarter.
Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 overtime loss. The next week, he quarterbacked New England to a 29-0 win over Detroit and completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Honorable mention: St. Paul makes fifth straight state appearance, Edna reaches first semifinal in eight years, Cuero advances to consecutive semifinals with two different coaches, UHV men's golf wins conference tournament again.