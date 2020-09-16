LOUISE – Joe Bill can point to a number of reasons why his second season as Louise head coach has gotten off to a better start than his first.
The schedule, work ethic and ability of the team have played a role.
But the most critical factor has been a healthy quarterback.
Daylon Machicek suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament as a sophomore, and was limited last season.
“He’s healthy and he’s ready to go,” Bill said of the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Machicek. “He’s a smart kid and he runs that offense like we need to run it. He’s really like another running back who can throw the football.”
Machicek has rushed for 226 yards and passed for 130 yards in wins over Bloomington and High Island to help the Hornets get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015.
“We’ve haven’t had that much success,” Machicek said. “So getting out here my senior year and getting to win some games and compete is as good as you could want.”
Bill has been at Louise for 16 years, but took over as the head coach last season.
The Hornets made the playoffs, but finished with a 1-10 record before moving into a new district this season.
“It was pretty easy,” Bill said of moving from an assistant to head coach. “I was just kind of sitting back watching and learning and when the transition came it was pretty easy. Plus, I’ve got some good assistant coaches who do a great job.”
The players have been around Bill since they started grammar school and were familiar with his coaching style.
“We were already used to him so it wasn’t that much of a change,” Machicek said. “I thought it was a pretty good transition.”
Bill tinkered with the offense, taking advantage of Machicek’s running ability, which has allowed him to use Rogeric Schooler at wide receiver as well as running back.
“Our quarterback is healthy and he’s now a running threat,” Bill said. “Before we didn’t have that threat and it makes a big difference. He’s another guy you’ve got to contend with.”
Machicek isn’t surprised with Louise’s early success and expects it to continue when the Hornets open District 16-2A, Division II play Friday at home against Woodsboro.
“We’re pretty athletic,” he said. “Our linemen are pretty good and pretty strong. We can move the football and play good defense, and that’s what you need to win games.”
Louise has already won more games than the last two seasons combined, and Bill hopes winning becomes contagious.
“I knew that we had an opportunity for a good start,” he said. “We made some adjustments with our offense to make it simpler. The kids are starting to gain some confidence and starting to believe.”
