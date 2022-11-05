Antonio Martinez
Louise’s Antonio Martinez crosses the finish line to place first in the 800-meter run during March 2021 Ganado District Track meet. He placed second in the state cross country meet Friday in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK — Louise’s Antonio Martinez and Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus finished second and third, respectively, Friday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships.

Martinez, a senior, finished the course at Old Settler’s Park in a time of 17 minutes, 2.10 seconds.

Baez, a junior, was close behind with a time of 17:08.20.

The Moulton boys finished fifth in the Class 1A team standings Saturday, and the Moulton girls placed 13th.

The Shiner girls finished 14th in the Class 2A team standings on Friday.

