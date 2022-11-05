ROUND ROCK — Louise’s Antonio Martinez and Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus finished second and third, respectively, Friday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships.
Martinez, a senior, finished the course at Old Settler’s Park in a time of 17 minutes, 2.10 seconds.
Baez, a junior, was close behind with a time of 17:08.20.
The Moulton boys finished fifth in the Class 1A team standings Saturday, and the Moulton girls placed 13th.
The Shiner girls finished 14th in the Class 2A team standings on Friday.