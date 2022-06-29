Landon Hickl was eager when he arrived at Victoria Country Club on Wednesday.

The Louise resident was one of 33 boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 to compete in the first Drive, Chip & Putt local qualifier held in Victoria.

Drive, Chip & Putt is a national competition founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America with local, sub-regional and regional qualifying events, culminating each April in the national finals at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters.

Each golfer gets three shots in each skill of driving, chipping and putting to try and score as many points as possible.

Hickl’s first taste of a tournament environment resulted in a win after he scored a total of 104 points to win the boy’s 12-13 age group.

“It’s the first tournament I’ve ever done in golf,” Hickl said, “and I got first place. It’s really exciting.”

He scored a group-leading 60 points in the putting phase after sinking his first putt, hitting his second putt within a foot of the hole and his third within four feet.

Hickl hit the two drives between 210 and 220 yards to score 32 points in the skill. Those two were the furthest drives in the age group.

He has played golf for almost six years, but says he has spent the last year and a half focusing on improving his game.

“I just practice chipping, putting and my irons,” he added. “I just make sure everything’s good, try to beat my round and do the best I can do.”

The top three golfers in each age group advance to the sub-regional qualifier on Aug. 3 at TPC San Antonio, the host course for the Valero Texas Open.

Along with Hickl, Crossroads area sub-regional qualifiers included Carter Crane, of Victoria, and Asa Murphy, of Hallettsville, in boy’s 7-9; Bennet Key, of El Campo, and Levi Murphy, of Hallettsville, in boy’s 10-11; and Reid Janda, of Schulenburg, in boy’s 14-15.

“I’m really excited,” said Crane.

Brothers Asa and Levi Murphy are used to enjoying golf courses together after spending time on the Hallettsville Municipal Park course with their dad, Pete.

They’re excited they’ll get to play at TPC San Antonio together, as well.

“It means a lot,” said Levi, the elder brother, “because I like playing tournaments.”

VCC head pro Joe Mitchell was thrilled when he found out the club was going to host the event because he understands how it can help grow the game.

“Of all the big events we’ve hosted, this is one of the funnest for us,” Mitchell said. “We’ve hosted bigtime tournaments — (All Pro Tour) events, college events. But that’s where the future starts, right there.”