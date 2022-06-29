Landon Hickl was eager when he arrived at Victoria Country Club on Wednesday.
The Louise resident was one of 33 boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 to compete in the first Drive, Chip & Putt local qualifier held in Victoria.
Drive, Chip & Putt is a national competition founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America with local, sub-regional and regional qualifying events, culminating each April in the national finals at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters.
Harper Edwards won the TAPPS Class 5A South Regional tournament on Monday after shooting even-par, helping St. Joseph qualify for the state tournament.
The top three golfers in each age group advance to the sub-regional qualifier on Aug. 3 at TPC San Antonio, the host course for the Valero Texas Open.
Along with Hickl, Crossroads area sub-regional qualifiers included Carter Crane, of Victoria, and Asa Murphy, of Hallettsville, in boy’s 7-9; Bennet Key, of El Campo, and Levi Murphy, of Hallettsville, in boy’s 10-11; and Reid Janda, of Schulenburg, in boy’s 14-15.
“I’m really excited,” said Crane.
Brothers Asa and Levi Murphy are used to enjoying golf courses together after spending time on the Hallettsville Municipal Park course with their dad, Pete.
They’re excited they’ll get to play at TPC San Antonio together, as well.
“It means a lot,” said Levi, the elder brother, “because I like playing tournaments.”
VCC head pro Joe Mitchell was thrilled when he found out the club was going to host the event because he understands how it can help grow the game.
“Of all the big events we’ve hosted, this is one of the funnest for us,” Mitchell said. “We’ve hosted bigtime tournaments — (All Pro Tour) events, college events. But that’s where the future starts, right there.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
