PINEVILLE, La. — Louisiana College scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally for a 9-8 Red River Athletic Conference win over UHV on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.
The Wildcats tied the game on an RBI single by Adrian Aguilar before the winning run scored on a dropped fly ball.
Louisiana College won the series 2-1, and improved to 23-11 overall and 16-8 in conference.
The Jaguars (19-16, 14-10) had 12 hits, including a two-run home run by Kaden Fikac, a solo homer by Darvis Watson, and a three-run home run by Ty Williams.
Williams, Fikac and Hayden Leopold each had two hits.
UHV returns to Riverside Stadium for a three-game conference series against LSU-Alexandria beginning Friday with a noon doubleheader.
Louisiana College 9, UHV 8
UHV 200 050 100 — 8 12 2
LC 100 230 012 — 9 12 1
Two outs when winning run scored
W: Beau Hebert (3-3). L: Turner Gryseels (2-4). Highlights: (UHV) Ty Williams 2-for-5, 3-run HR; Kaden Fikac 2-for-5, 2-run HR, 2 R; Darvis Watson solo HR, 2 RBIs; Hayden Leopold 2-for-5, 2B, R; Amilicar Montanez 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI. (LC) Keelyn Johnson 2-for-3, solo HR, 2 R. Records: UHV 19-16, 14-10; LC 23-11, 16-8.
