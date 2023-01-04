BAY CITY — Eddie Douglas was surrounded by grandsons, Robert and Davidson, and his black lab, Jake, as he welcomed visitors into the study of his home on a cul-de-sac that he has lived in for over 60 years.
The walls are covered with pictures of a lifetime of fishing and hunting, and the shelves are stacked with trophies for winning tournaments, including Poco Bueno in Port O'Connor in 1995.
“I never did like to hunt and fish. I adored it,” Douglas said on Friday. “If it’s not your thing, don’t do it. You have to love it. I’m obsessed with it. I am going to do the best I can every single time I go.”
Douglas turned 89 in December and was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor that could take his life at any moment.
But Douglas has left an indelible mark on the hunting and fishing world that includes publishing a book “A Hand on Your Shoulder” in 2018, and is prepared for whatever transpires.
“The doctor told me to just go have a good life the best you can and don’t worry about it,” he said. “When the two things meet in the wrong place, you’re gone. If they don’t meet for 10 years, you’ll be OK for 10 years. If it happens tomorrow, you’ll be gone tomorrow.
“I can buy that,” he continued. “It doesn’t really bother me. What else can I do? I’ve killed more quail than you’ve ever seen. I’ve caught more fish than anybody, and you want me to catch more fish? You better go back and do it yourself. I’ve caught my share.”
Douglas has fished since he was 7 years old when he picked up a pole and rode his bicycle to Six Mile Creek, which was 5 miles from his house in Palestine.
He spent summers at his grandfather’s lake house near Grapeland and knew that he wanted to devote the rest of his life to fishing and hunting.
“I had a friend tell me that I was the only man he knew when he was 10 years old that told him what he was going to do with the rest of his life and I did,” Douglas said.
Douglas graduated from Texas A&M before going to Fort Benning, Georgia, for basic training with the U.S. Army.
Douglas was an excellent marksman, and after hitting 100% of his long-range targets during a shooting exercise, was offered an indefinite commission as a shooting instructor, which would have allowed him to travel around the world and retire at the age of 45, but he turned it down.
“I missed one quail season, and I didn’t plan on missing any more unless I went to war,” he said. “I was right. I was right.”
Douglas has never looked back and became familiar with saltwater fishing when he moved to the Gulf Coast, where his late wife, Margaret Ann, taught school for 47 years at Van Vleck.
Douglas’ experience fishing in Matagorda Bay and in the Gulf of Mexico led him to develop the ED Special Lure, which he designed by hand.
“This thing here changed the whole complex of fishing on the coast,” Douglas said“I will say that because I know that. I’m standing there doing it. I’ve got this lure in the surf catching a fish every throw. This guy standing beside me is throwing as hard as he can and catching one every 10 times.”
The lure sells for $36 and has retained its popularity for almost a half-century.
“Nobody had that lure,” he said. “Nobody would make that lure. It takes a lot of effort. It’s not something you just sit down and print out. I knew what the fish wanted. I kept digging until I found what works, and then I nailed it. It took me three years to figure out. At the end of three years, I was selling more than I could make.”
Douglas’ ability to fish and hunt has been limited by his medical condition. But his love for the outdoors will never wane.
“If you’re not an obsessive person, you will never be worth a damn as far as I’m concerned in the play portion,” he said. “You may be alright as an engineer or an accountant, or you may be alright doing any number of things. Unless you have a double, triple desire to be the best, you can’t be. It’s impossible.
“You’ve got to believe you can go do it,” he adds. “If anybody you ever talk to ever believes it any harder than I did, I’d like to see him. I played the game as hard as anybody has ever played it.”