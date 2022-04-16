It doesn’t take a mathematician or a baseball savant to figure out the numbers didn’t add up for UHV against LSU-Alexandria.
The Jaguars were outscored 49-26 and outhit 45-31 during the three-game Red River Athletic Conference series, and to make matters worse their pitchers issued 27 walks and hit six batters.
The result was a three-game sweep for the Generals, who captured a 13-5 win Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
“We had a long talk with the pitchers,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “We’re having to score double-digit runs in order to win a ballgame and you can’t do that. You have to play perfect defense in that process and we don’t do that either.”
UHV’s losing streak moved to five games, as it dropped to 19-19 overall and 14-13 in conference play.
The Jaguars hung around for eight innings Saturday before LSU-Alexandria (25-11. 22-5) batted around and scored six runs in the ninth inning, the fifth time it sent at least nine batters to the plate in an inning during the series.
Jordan Ardoin hit a two-run home run and Ivan Prejean added a solo homer in the inning. Peyton Marcantel also had a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
“The pitchers have got to look within,” Puhl said. “They have to start saying, ‘What do I have to do to get some people out.’ We have to change the thought process.”
UHV had 10 hits, including home runs from Raul Lopez and Amilcar Montanez, who went 5-for-10 in the series with five RBIs.
“I feel like we’re hitting the ball pretty well,” Montanez said. “We’ve just got to keep working and try to compete. We have to try to come back from behind. Hopefully, these next couple of weeks, the pitching can do the job and we’ll get those wins.”
The Jaguars are currently in seventh place in conference play, with eight teams making the conference tournament.
UHV will play its final home series of the season beginning at 3 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M-Texarkana. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, which will be homecoming for the Jaguars.
UHV’s final series will be in San Antonio against Our Lady of the Lake.
“Every series is important from here on out,” Puhl said.
NOTES: LSU-Alexandria’s roster includes Palacios graduates Slone Greaves and Keegan Garcia and Bay City graduate James Gay.
Puhl praised UHV pitcher Brayton Cardwell, who pitched 4.1 innings Saturday despite battling an illness all week.
“Cardwell was sick all week long,” Puhl said. “We were really cautious with him. I had to get him up one time in the second inning. I didn’t want to push Cardwell so far. He was going up to the air conditioning in between innings. I knew he was scuffling. He did a really good job, and he’s going to be a good pitcher here for the future.”
LSU-Alexandria 13, UHV 5
LSUA 201 031 006 — 13 13 1
UHV 110 000 210 — 5 10 1
W: Will Vice. L: Christian Garcia. Highlights: (LSUA) Cameron Daigle 3-for-5, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB; Jordan Ardoin 3-for-3, 2-run HR, 4 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Peyton Marcantel 2-run HR; 2-for-4, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Ivan Prejean solo HR. (UHV) Raul Lopez 2-for-5, solo HR; Amilcar Montanez 2-for-4, solo HR, 2 R; Cade Mitscherling 2-for-3, RBI; James Turnbull 1-for-3, RBI. Records: LSUA 25-11, 22-5; UHV 19-19, 14-13.
