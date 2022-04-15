LSU-Alexandria won the first game 15-6 and captured a 21-15 win in the second game Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars had their losing streak extended to four games as they fell to 19-18 overall and 14-12 in conference.
“It starts with pitching,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “It always does start with pitching. Of course, we had a couple of key misplays in the field that cost us dearly today in that second ballgame. But it does start with pitching. I can run down every pitcher in these ballgames and they got hurt.”
UHV used five pitchers in the first game and seven in the second game and none escaped unscathed.
The Jaguars issued eight walks and hit three batters in the seven-inning first game. They walked 12 and hit a batter in the nine-inning second game.
The Generals (24-11, 21-5) scored eight runs in the second inning of the first game, and scored six in the second and eighth innings of the second game.
“A lot of it falls on the free passes and before you know it they get a big hit and the large crooked numbers they put up in a couple of innings,” Puhl said. “You can’t come back from that.”
The second game was especially painful for UHV, as it scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 14-7 lead. But the Jaguars were outscored 14-1 the rest of the game.
“We scored a lot of runs,” Puhl said, “but in some cases you’ve got to score more runs.”
Palacios graduate Slone Greaves was victimized for four of the runs in the fourth inning, but yielded only one run and two hits the rest of the second game to pick up the win.
The Jaguars combined for 21 hits, including a two-run home run by Hayden Leopold, and Amilicar Montanez went 4-for-6 with a pair of triples and five RBIs.
UHV will try to salvage the final game of the series when the teams return to Riverside Stadium at noon Saturday.
“You’ve got to come back with a good attitude,” Puhl said. “You cannot carry this into the next day. You’ve got to be stubborn. That’s the hardest part of baseball, but it’s also the greatest part of baseball. You can make up for today tomorrow.”
LSUA 15-21, UHV 6-15
LSUA 180 213 0 – 15 11 0
UHV 001 000 5 – 6 8 2
W: Seth Trahan. L: Tyler Price (5-4). Highlights: (LSUA) Cameron Daigle 3-for-5, solo HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Peyton Marcantel 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Zach Lee 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; James Turnbull 1-for-2, 2B, R; Levi Whitlock 1-for-2, RBI.
