SHREVEPORT — LSU-Shreveport won twice Monday at Pilot Field to complete a sweep of the four-game Red River Athletic Conference series against UHV.
The Pilots (25-12) won 6-2 and 8-0 and improved to 11-5 in conference play.
Hayden Leopold went 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base for the Jaguars (7-23, 5-11) in the first game.
Six UHV players each had one hit in the second game.
LSU-Shreveport's Payton Robertson, who played for the Victoria Generals, went 3-for-5 in the doubleheader with two triples, three runs scored, 2 RBIs and a stolen base.
The Jaguars resume conference play at noon Friday at Riverside Stadium with a doubleheader against the University of the Southwest.
LSU-Shreveport 6-8, UHV 2-0
UHV 001 000 1 — 2 7 0
LSUS 022 020 x — 6 7 1
Ryan Garner and Maxwell Sheldon. Trent Sholders, Kevin Miranda (7) and Josh Wunnenberg. W: Sholders (3-1). L: Garner (2-3). Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 4-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB; Langston White 1-for-3, R. (LSUS) Payton Robertson 1-for-2, 3B, R, 2 RBIs; Taylor Fajardo 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.
UHV 000 000 000 — 0 6 0
LSUS 203 120 00x — 8 12 0
Levi Whitlock, Andrew Loudermilk (4), Blake Russell (5), Gustavo Valdes (5), Turner Gryseels (6), Carson McKenna (7), Charles Chavez (8) and Maxwell Sheldon. Alex Bookman, Luisdiego Quintana (6), Colton Sellers (9) and Jake Vesecky, Owen Napieralski (6). W: Bookman (4-0). L: Whitlock (1-1). Highlights: (UHV) Corben Henry 1-for-2. (LSUS) Payton Robertson 2-for-3, 3B, 2 R, SB; Taylor Fajardo 3-for-4, solo HR, 2 RBIs, SB; Josh Wunnunberg 1-for-3, 2-run HR. Records: UHV 7-23, 5-11; LSUS 25-12, 11-5.
