The scoreboard at Riverside Stadium on Saturday night showed five crooked numbers.
Unfortunately for UHV, only one of those was in its column.
No. 4 LSU-Shreveport took advantage of the big innings to run away with a 19-3 win in Game 1 of a best-of-three Red River Athletic Conference series that was stopped after seven innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Pilots (21-2) improved to 9-1 in conference play with 16 hits and by taking advantage of five errors, five hit batters, and seven walks.
“This was a disappointing loss,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “We knew we had our work cut out for us. We have to play better defensively. Pitching obviously is critical. We have to play cleaner baseball. On this field, if you can’t play clean baseball, where can you play?”
The game was decided in the top of the first inning when LSU-Shreveport sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs.
The Pilots had six hits, but only one was earned as the result of a crucial UHV error.
LSU-Shreveport batted around again in the fifth inning when it scored five runs.
“That’s a good team,” Puhl said. “We have to start winning against good teams and good pitching. You have to do that at some point. Otherwise, it’s going to be a funky type of year.”
The Jaguars (8-10, 4-5) scored all of their runs in the third inning. Kaden Fikac and Ty Williams each hit RBI doubles, and Hayden Leopld added an RBI single.
A bright spot for UHV was the relief work by Victoria West graduate Colton Salas, who was the fifth of five pitchers. Salas worked 2.1 scoreless innings and had three strikeouts.
“Colton did a nice job,” Puhl said. “He showed that maybe he’s going to get some more innings. That’s the way this game works. A guy comes in and gets an opportunity and does well he gets to go back out.”
The teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader starting at noon Sunday at Riverside Stadium in hopefully warmer weather.
“This wasn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be,” Puhl said. “Hopefully, tomorrow we’re back and this is the end of the cold weather.”
LSU-Shreveport 19, UHV 3
LSUS 833 050 0 – 19 16 1
UHV 003 000 0 – 3 5 5
W: Bobby Vath. L: Tyler Price. Highlights: (LSUS) Austin McNicholas 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; J.J. Flores 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs. (UHV) Ty Williams 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Kaden Fikac 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Colton Salas 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 HP, 3 SO. Records: LSU-S 21-2, 9-1; UHV 8-10, 4-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.